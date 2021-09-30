The following reports were made by Department of Natural Resources conservation officers. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV activity, angling and the waterfowl opener. Griffith also followed up on a trespass complaint. Enforcement action taken included a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, minor on an ATV without a helmet, unplugged firearms, lead shot, life jacket violations, no state waterfowl stamp, and no HIP certification.
District 12 - Princeton area
Milaca – vacant.
