The following reports were made by Department of Natural Resources conservation officers. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ATV activity, angling and the waterfowl opener. Griffith also followed up on a trespass complaint. Enforcement action taken included a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, minor on an ATV without a helmet, unplugged firearms, lead shot, life jacket violations, no state waterfowl stamp, and no HIP certification.

District 12 - Princeton area

Milaca – vacant.

