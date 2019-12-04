MINNEAPOLIS -- The crowd was primed. Oh, were they primed.
More than 53,000 fans braved the wind, rain, sleet and snow on Saturday with hopes of seeing Gopher football history. A win over arch-rival Wisconsin was all that stood in the way of Minnesota winning the Big Ten West Division title and a likely spot in the Rose Bowl – a game the program has not experienced since 1962.
But instead of celebrating Ski-U-Mah, they left feeling Ski-U-Blah while watching the Badgers reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe, which went back to Madison — where it has resided for 15 of the past 16 years.
The Badgers’ 38-17 victory was dominating and left little doubt they are the best team in the conference’s West Division. It resulted in what was a 10-2 season that was equal parts surprising, uplifting and enjoyable, yet strangely enough left me somewhat disappointed.
On the surface, the mere thought of being disappointed in a 10-win regular season for a program that has bounced between moribund and mediocre for the past 50 years seems irrational, if not insane. At the same time, there is plenty of merit to the “what could’ve been” attitude because you just don’t know when another opportunity to smell the roses, literally, will present itself.
The group of Gophers optimists (no, I’m not a card-carrying member) pointed to the 2019 schedule and claimed there was a legitimate chance to start the season 8-0. Minnesota started with three nonconference victories, and was fortunate to win each of them, using a late turnover to escape upset-minded South Dakota State, a last-second fourth-down touchdown pass to sneak past Fresno State, then converting a 3rd-and-30 on a game-winning scoring drive to beat Georgia Southern.
Not exactly convincing, but 3-0 nonetheless.
Suddenly things started happening that longtime Gophers fans have not seen in decades. They started winning conference games, mostly in convincing fashion, while getting better each week. It was becoming obvious that there was talent on this team not seen in my lifetime with receivers Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson, quarterback Tanner Morgan – who started spring practice as the backup – three standout running backs, and with defensive starts Antoine Winfield Jr., Carter Coughlin and Kamal Martin.
Most of all, they were buying into what third-year head coach P.J. Fleck was selling. Each game was broken down into its own season, a mantra that worked glowingly.
Sure enough, Minnesota had cracked the top 20 in national polls and was 8-0 heading into a home game against Penn State. A national television audience and the first sellout crowd in years at TCF Bank Stadium was the Gophers’ jump to an early lead and hold off the Nittany Lions, 31-26. The win set off a wild celebration on the TCF Bank Stadium turf, and Gopher Fever was officially gripping the state.
Suddenly, there was talk of winning a conference title and, get this, the possibility of getting into the College Football Playoff. Minnesota? In the College Football Playoff? I still can’t say it or type it without shaking my head in disbelief, yet it incredibly seemed possible.
This is where the disappointment sets in.
The Gophers entered the final three games of the regular season leading second-place Wisconsin by two games thanks in part to an inexplicable Badgers’ loss at Illinois. Two wins, or a combination of one Minnesota win and a Wisconsin loss, in the last three weeks and the Gophers are headed to Indianapolis to play Ohio State for the overall Big Ten Title.
But they couldn’t rally from a 20-0 deficit to win at Iowa (which finished 9-3). A relatively easy win at Northwestern followed, setting up the biggest game this program has seen in more than 50 years: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin. It’s the longest-standing rivalry in college football.
Even ESPN recognized the historical importance, bringing its “College GameDay” program to campus for the first time. Fans showed up in droves to watch the program in person with creative signs (“Badgers eat yellow snow” was my favorite) and impressive enthusiasm. Analyst Lee Corso picked the Gophers by putting on Goldy’s head and spinning it – the mascot’s signature move – sending the crowd into a frenzy.
The craziness carried into the stadium, which went nuclear when Morgan connected with Bateman for a 51-yard touchdown on the Gophers’ second play. The frenzy was short-lived as Wisconsin relied on its massive offensive line and creative play-calling to take control.
Several moments could be chosen as turning points. Fleck punting on fourth-and-2 from the Wisconsin 35 while leading 7-0 tops my list (though my seat mate, some guy named Luther Dorr, disagreed). It was a vote of “no confidence” in both his offense and defense and was a sign they were afraid of what was to come. This was a team not afraid to go for the jugular all season, and suddenly, they went conservative.
Despite holding Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor to 76 rushing yards, the Badgers cruised, ending the night by again grabbing the axe and pretending to chop down the goalpost while mocking Fleck’s “Row The Boat” philosophy at midfield.
So the Gophers’ regular season ends at 10-2 – an improbable and impressive feat that will bring much-welcomed and long-awaited high expectations for the future. Minnesota likely will end up in Florida for a Jan. 1 bowl game (the Outback and Citrus are the likely destinations) – yet it’s going to be difficult to not ponder what could’ve been.
