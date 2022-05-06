The folks at Fairview Health Services, an affiliate of the Fairview hospital in Princeton, put out a publication three times year called Fairview HealthWise. It's an informative paper that gives tips on various health issues and I have usually read, or at least scanned, the entire issue.
I was looking through a very old issue last week that I found in a stack of publications and there was a list of 66 tips for healthier living put together by a dietitian and a behavioral services liaison — some obvious, some not so obvious, and some that were a total mystery.
A couple of the suggestions, like watching less television and getting regular doctor and dental checkups, were obvious but ones about which most of us still need reminding.
Then came one that had me scratching my head: "Do simple stretches before getting out of bed in the morning."
It sounds great but who is going to stretch before getting out of bed? Simply getting out of bed in the morning is bad enough, without taking time to stretch. Can you imagine pulling a muscle that way?
Advice to drink 64 ounces of plain water a day, especially with the hot days we are warned about for next week, is good, as is parking a ways away from your destination so that you have to walk more. "Get enough sleep" is another good one, but one at which I fail miserably.
Then there was one I took personally. "Get rid of annoying clutter," it read. The person who added that to the list probably took a look at my desk when I was working, or at a couple corners of my house. I'll just say clutter is annoying only in the eye of the beholder.
I fail big time on another that said: "Eat breakfast." Even though I like many of the items that we count as being normal breakfast fare, I probably only eat breakfast 10 times a year. But, if it counts, I do have scrambled eggs, hash browns, wheat toast, cereal and juice for other meals.
And I get an A-plus on the one that suggests making meals with more vegetables and less meat. In fact, when I had a meal last summer with just all vegetables during the garden time of year, I was almost injured while patting myself on the back.
As far as getting a pedometer to measure my steps and trying for 10,000 steps a day, I'd like to attempt that, although it would have better to try it while I was still working and had to traipse up and down steps a few times a day on Tuesdays, the day we laid out the paper.
There's a great suggestion: "Don't by tempted to up-size fast food orders." Temptation is one thing, resisting is another. But, for some reason, "up-sizing" is one thing I have been able to resist through the years.
I should do better about eating more fruits and vegetables to the tune of at least five servings a day, because I do like fruits and vegetables. But trying one new fruit or vegetable a week, as one tip suggests, may be a little much.
"Dance while you vacuum." Sorry, got to say no to that one. The same goes for eating a veggie pizza. "Veggie" and "pizza" just don't belong in the same sentence.
"Don't clear your plate" is another of the suggestions. My parents disagreed, as did the U.S. Army. The Army had mess hall signs that read: "Take all you want but eat all you take."
And I am just not going to try this one that says, "Freeze grapes for an hour, then snack away." I've got grapes in the fridge but I can't see freezing them. Of course, some people can't understand why I like to have Fritos with grapes.
I already substitute mustard for high-fat mayo and I do add tomatoes, cucumbers and green peppers to sandwiches.
"Eat slower. Chew food longer." That's a good one. So is the one that suggests a limit on fast food meals.
Discarding out-of-date medications is a good idea, as is flossing your teeth every day. "Fidget while you wait" is too vague for me, though.
I'm not going to borrow a neighbor's dog to walk it, nor will I add soy to my diet.
Finally, "Spend less time sitting in front of the computer."
I agree — end of column.
SPORTS MEMORIES
May 4, 1967 - Mike Winkelman hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs in a 13-7 win over Ogilvie. Catcher Ross Johnson and shortstop Tim Enger each had two hits . . . Jerry Ruis won the pole vault and was second in the high jump in a 110-17 win over Elk River. Ron Rick, Dennis Sternquist and Bob Backlund each won two events.
May 3, 1972 -Dan Kne struck out 10 in a 5-3 nine-inning win over Cambridge that gave Princeton the Rum River lead. He also pitched a four-hitter and struck out 12 in a 3-2 win over Sauk Rapids as Rick Bergeron hit a three-run homer . . . Ken Ruis raised his school record in the pole vault from 11'9" to 12'3" in a quadrangular meet at Princeton.
May 5, 1977 - Jim Bowden cleared 6'41/2" in a triangular meet at Cambridge to set a school record . . . Fred Jenson shut out Mora on four hits 4-0 as Scott Knoll doubled twice and had a triple . . . Bowdenwon the high jump and 800-meter run and was part of a second-place relay team in the Princeton Invitational as nine records were broken. A St. Francis vaulter went 14'5".
May 6, 1982 -Sophomore David Fischer shut out Pine City on two hits, 7-0 . . . Kelley Talberg had four hits and Barb Blomberg drove in six runs in a 21-9 win over Isle, and Talberg had a three-run homer in a 13-12 win over St. Michael-Albertville . . . Lisa Herman won the 3,200-meter run and was second in the 1,600 in a five-team meet. Jim Michael won the 800 in 2:04 in the same meet and had two seconds.
April 30, 1987 - Tom Zimmerman of Minneapolis won the PM Run, a 15.5-mile race from Milaca to Princeton . . . Three runs in the seventh gave Princeton a 6-5 win over Alexandria at the Metrodome. Simon Thielen got the win and Steve Carlson hit an inside-the-park home run . . . Sophomore Tammy Lueck, in her first varsity start, beat Foley 5-3 in softball.
April 30, 1992 - Mark Freitag won the three dash events and the long jump at the Bluejacket Invitational, a large meet at Cambridge. Aaron Koelman was first in the discus and second in the shot put . . . The softball team beat Superior (Wis.), Mounds View and St. Francis to win the St. Francis tournament as Marnie DeWall had seven hits . . . Princeton beat Pierz 6-3 in baseball as Jamie Cox struck out 12 in six innings.
May 1, 1997 - The oldest track record at PHS fell as Eric Emmerich had a throw of 163'7" at the Rum River Relays that broke the 1968 record of 160'6" by Bob Backlund . . . The softball team (6-0) beat Mora, Chisago Lakes, North Banch and Pine City in one week . . . Eighth-grader Jamie Sternquist was medalist with a 44 as Princeton had a nine-stroke advantage over North Branch in an eight-team Rum River meet.
May 2, 2002 - Travis Stay and Brian Knoll combined for a 10-0 win over Foley and Luke Bakken pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out 11 in a 8-0 win over Milaca . . . Genna VanHooser was the winning pitcher as the softball team got its first win, 7-4 over Foley.
May 3, 2007 - Mitch Larsen drove in four runs and pitched a 7-2 win over Becker in baseball and then had three hits in a 15-9 win over Big Lake . . . Brandon Hansen shot a 69 to lead PHS to a conference golf win at Fox Hollow.
May 3, 2012 - .Connor Whitcomb shot a 77 to finish 10th in the Purple Hawk Invitational at Cambridge . . . Haley Ostendorf had four hits as Princeton beat Zimmerman 8-1 in softball.
May 4, 2017 - Mark McBroom had a hole in one on the par 3 No. 14 hole at the Princeton course . . . Drew Scharber pitched a 3-2 win over Hermantown.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
