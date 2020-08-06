The COVID-19 health pandemic has claimed another sporting event. The 2020 Milaca Mega Meet has been canceled for this season.
Regarding the decision to cancel, the Milaca School District and head cross country coach Dave Dillan have been discussing the chances to have the meet for the past couple months. “We’ve talked about it for the past two months since this all took place but with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health maintained that we still couldn’t have super large groups,” Dillan explained.
The Mega Meet features teams from all over the Midwest traveling to Milaca to race at Stone’s Throw Golf Course.
After further discussion within the school and other concerns being raised, the Wolves had no choice but to cancel the meet. “We talked to our medical team and they brought up concerns I didn’t think of, like not having enough PPE to cover, or getting volunteers. Everything we brought up had a problem with it. It didn’t look like a possibly,” Dillan said.
With safety being the main concern around the meet’s cancellation, there wasn’t many options that Milaca had to even possibly make it safe. “Safety-wise, there was no chance. We had to base it on disease information and you can’t have a group of that size right now, I don’t think we have any choice right now, we are talking thousands of people in a pretty confined area and there’s no way to make it safe. You can’t distance that many people. It was a hard decision to make but at the same time it was the only decision to make,” Dillan said.
Now the focus turns to the athletes who will once again miss out on something that has been there for previous classes. “The worst part is that is the highlight of the year for a lot of the kids and a lot of the teams and its really disappointing for them. It’s like, ‘Here we go again’ with seniors missing out on a big event just like we did last spring. That’s the worst part is you feel terrible for the kids that are going to miss out,” Dillan said.
Looking forward now that the Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors has made a decision to hold the cross country season with new guidelines, the Wolves will be ready to move forward. “We’ll do whatever we have to to get a race in,” said Dillan.
The Wolves will start their season Aug. 17.
As for the Mega Meet, it will look to return next year and celebrate the 50th year of the race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.