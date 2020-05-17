As part of a continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sherburne County Government Center is getting ready to re-open for business.
The county will accept limited in-person appointments for essential services, as county workers remain committed to providing essential services.
At this time, the Driver License Center will remain closed. The county will update its website when the State of Minnesota has given its approval and the county is ready to again accept appointments for licenses.
Starting Monday, May 18, most Sherburne County government services will be provided through county department websites, through email or U.S. Postal Service mail, and via phone/fax calls.
If it is necessary to have a face-to-face interaction with county employees to conduct or transact essential business, an appointment must be made.
The county has created this online appointment scheduling portal: https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/1132/6341/Appointments.
This portal can also be found by going to the main county website and hovering over the “How Do I” headline and then clicking on the “Make Appointments Online” link.
That web page also has contact information for all county departments. The county is urging residents who need access to services to use its website or make a phone call.
The county is making this change to comply with social distancing and limited assembly standards that health care professionals are recommending in response to the spreading COVID-19 outbreak.
The county continues to urge everyone who is sick or who isn’t feeling well to stay home and to avoid coming to the government center.
