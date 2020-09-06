Princeton School District Superintendent Ben Barton has a simple request for parents and students at the start of an unprecedented school year. His message is straightforward: It’s going to take a true team effort to educate children during a continuing pandemic.
“Everyone is going to have to do their part,” Barton said. With classes starting this week, the district will provide updated communications and information via the Skylert notification system, he told the Union-Times.
Barton said a key concern for administrators and staff in the Princeton district is reinforcing the importance of COVID-19 self-screening at home, before school.
“Parents really have to take the passive screening seriously,” Barton said. “If your child is not feeling well or showing symptoms, you have to keep them home.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, temperature checks were given a great deal of priority and weight, Barton explained. He reiterated that if a student shows any virus symptoms, the parent or guardian need to keep the child home.
“If there is any sign of headaches or sore throat, or extra tiredness, they are just going to have to pay attention to that,” Barton said. “That’s a piece where we are all in this together. It’s going to be tough, because parents have jobs. It’s going to inconvenience their lives when they have to keep their child home,” he added.
Barton said the district’s overall safe learning and back to school planning under the hybrid model (pre-kindergarten through fifth grade in person and grades sixth through 12 alternating days) has involved a number of mind-bending scenarios.
For example, having high school students start on two different days (Sept. 8 and Sept. 9) is just one example of how dramatically things have changed, Barton said.
“What we are doing on a given day are things that I never could have imagined,” Barton said. “It puts COVID-19 into perspective. If you think about a ‘regular’ or ‘traditional’ or ‘normal’ school year, we have an extremely rigorous workload to get the school year kicked off and started. Sometimes, when bad things happen, opportunities present themselves. We need to look for ways to transform.”
Barton explained that educators have been talking for 20 or 30 years about the need to transform the way children are educated, and make the process more relevant to a changing world. There hasn’t been enough movement, he added.
“During the last three years, we’ve been working in our district to redesign the high school experience,” he said. “But, you come up against barrier after barrier, after barrier. When we were forced to change, with few options, we did it.”
Barton is asking parents and students for grace and understanding at the start of a challenging year. There will be learning that occurs from mistakes, he added.
“We will stand ready to modify and adjust our efforts accordingly,” Barton said.
Regarding communication, Barton is urging parents to use the district’s 10-step process for resolving issues. When he started three years ago as superintendent, Barton said lack of respectful communication had created a toxic environment.
“If you have a question or concern, go to the source,” Barton said. “That source has the most information. Don’t go three or four steps above them, and don’t rail on social media. That’s something that we constantly have to address. It’s not just a Princeton-specific issue. That’s a societal issue that we all have to deal with.”
Another huge challenge for the district was having parents communicate their educational preferences as part of a recent Phase 2 information collection effort.
“If we didn’t hear from parents, we put the student into a base model,” Barton said. “That prompted families to call the schools, and prompted more of a sense of urgency. If someone asks for a change now, it depends on classroom space.”
Barton said the district is experiencing a significant increase in kindergarten enrollment.
Previously, Princeton Public Schools had budgeted for 200 kindergarten students this fall. In the last two or three weeks, 55 enrollments have been reported, he said.
“Our school board just approved hiring two new teachers,” Barton said. “That’s coming pretty late in the game, and it’s pretty unprecedented. I’m not sure what the reason is for such late enrollments. Parents may have been waiting to see what was going to happen. That may have been part of the problem with our Phase 1 and Phase 2 effort. It was kind of a chicken versus the egg thing.”
Barton said the district needed information from parents in order to design the educational experience with proper staffing and scheduling. Parents wanted to know an exact schedules when they didn’t exist. Data was needed, he explained.
“We didn’t know what cards we were playing with,” Barton said. “I know that was upsetting for people, but that’s the way it was. We needed multiple data sets.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.