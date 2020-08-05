In little over a month, if COVID-19 county-based case rates do not change in a negative way, students in Princeton Public Schools will return to district buildings according to two learning models.
Current Sherburne County infection rates indicate Princeton Family Center, Princeton Primary and Princeton Intermediate Schools will return with in-person learning.
Princeton Middle School, Princeton High School, and Princeton ALC will return in a hybrid and distance learning model for the start of the year if nothing changes.
The hybrid model means the district can bring half of the students back to school on any given day at 50% capacity in-person, with 6 feet social distancing.
Gov. Tim Walz announced via a July 30 executive order that school districts across Minnesota will work collaboratively with county health officials to determine how to provide instruction to start the school year based on specific county-level data.
Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education commissioners unveiled a Safe Learning Plan during a news conference.
This plan is based on weeks of health data gathering and engagements with superintendents, teachers, and community leaders.
The Safe Learning Plan provides a framework for local schools, based on the number of coronavirus cases and on public health data within each county.
The ultimate decision about whether a child receives in-person learning, full-time distance learning from home or a hybrid model is up to each public school district, including charter schools. How much in-person learning can be offered will be dictated by county COVID-19 rates and whether schools can abide by a list of social distancing, ventilation, sanitation, and other safety rules laid out by the state.
The most important factor is the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people in the county where a school district is located. If a district crosses multiple counties, the district needs to take all counties’ rates into consideration.
Minnesota’s education commissioner still has the power to order districts to shift to distance learning if officials determine the health situation is worsening.
Other requirements for in-person or hybrid learning include requiring face coverings (except for certain medically exempt people), social distancing, routine hygiene practices, frequent cleaning, monitoring for illness, limiting nonessential visitors and having adequate water and ventilation systems.
The Princeton school district crosses four counties: Benton, Isanti, Mille Lacs and Sherburne. Initial guidance from the state states that if a district falls into multiple counties it must use numbers from the county with the most COVID-19 cases.
“We put ourselves in the position where we could move as quickly as possible once we received the state’s guidance,” said Superintendent Ben Barton, adding there’s a tremendous amount of work to do now state guidance has been offered.
Barton provided the district’s most recent update to parents via email July 31.
Princeton will be governed by Sherburne County case data, Barton confirmed.
The Princeton School District has to communicate with four different public health officials regarding COVID-19, Baron explained in interview last week.
“I double and triple checked with MDE and it’s been clearly stated any district in multiple counties must use the county that has the most cases,” Barton said.
School districts in counties with growing rates will need to consider their case trend when deciding how to start school.
Most Minnesota counties show an increase in their rates of COVID cases per 10,000 people comparing the most current 14-day period to the previous one.
Minnesota Department of Health data shows a Sherburne County case rate change of 15.23 cases per 10,000 people for the 14 days ending July 18.
“There’s more than meets the eye with the data,” Barton said. “They are able to trace Sherburne’s numbers back to a breakout of 120 cases that occurred in the county jail. That’s why Sherburne County’s numbers bopped up so high.”
What does it all mean? Barton said Princeton’s elementary students in Pre-K through fifth grade would come back full-time once school starts on Sept. 8.
However, students in sixth grade through high school, and the district’s Alternative Learning Center, will be attending under the state’s hybrid plan.
“Right now, that’s what the numbers are,” Barton cautioned. “We have no choice but to move forward in that direction. We will have to monitor the numbers and the case data because we have to make an official announcement at least two weeks before a school start date. Right now, that date is right around Aug. 20.”
If the case numbers dip, the district could pivot and open up the middle school and high school for full-time attendance, Barton said. Conversely, the COVID-19 case data could get worse, and create changes the other way.
Last Friday, Barton said he was prepared to deal with Princeton middle school and high school parents who would be upset with their students’ attendance status.
A key aspect associated with the state’s Safe Learning Plan involves where district students live, not where their school facilities or buildings are physically located.
“The majority of our student population lives in Sherburne County, not Mille Lacs County,” Barton said. “Sometimes, people are surprised when they hear that.”
Currently, Princeton has 3,358 students. Of that total, 1,547 live in Sherburne County, 1,465 in Mille Lacs County, 325 in Isanti County and 21 in Benton County.
“We can’t use Mille Lacs County’s numbers,” Barton said. “We have to follow the Safe Learning Plan guidelines that are part of the governor’s executive order. You have to use the county with the most cases. Right now, for us, that’s Sherburne.”
Regarding masks and personal protective equipment (PPE), Barton said the district was scrambling over the past several weeks to complete an order.
“We had an order in and ready to go for a few thousand dollars’ worth of masks,” Barton said. “When the executive order and information from the MDE came out last week, the state said it would supply us with masks. We were able to go back and cancel that order. Barton said the district has purchased face shields.
“We will have masks and shields for our 500 staff,” he said. “We will also have Plexiglas shields.” Barton reported that the district is spending a lot of time and effort to stock the needed sanitizers and hand soaps and avoid shortages.
Barton said that the COVID-19 pandemic could create as much as $1 million in additional, estimated expense to the district.
“We don’t know exactly what the total will be, but one of the biggest unknown pieces is transportation,” he said. “If we are going to have occupancy issues with busing, we might have to do more routes and tier them.”
Getting data from families regarding transportation as quickly as possible is extremely important, Barton said, adding if parents could drive students to school, it would be extremely helpful to the district.
For those students who do need district transportation, Barton said the response to numbers is critical.
“Most school district don’t transport high school students who live within two miles of the school,” Barton said. “For elementary, it’s a mile. Within the recent history of our district, we’ve been picking up kids just a few blocks from school.”
Barton said transportation policies might have to change if the district has issues associated with COVID-19 occupancy requirements regarding school buses.
“Students who are eligible to come to school every day don’t face occupancy restrictions on the bus,” Barton explained. “There are no social distancing requirements for school that are eligible to return face-to-face. That’s according to the state. We still have to have those conversations as a school district.”
However, students in sixth through 12th grade who attend school according to the state’s hybrid plan will have occupancy requirements in play.
Those buses can only be filled to 50% of their normal load, Barton added. “That’s going to be really tricky. We do one route, regardless of the age of students on the route.”
It’s too early for the district to talk about food service options, Barton said.
“What we have going to our advantage is an extremely gifted and talented food service director,” Barton said, referring to Nutrition Services Director Deanna Cooley.
He added: “She has made it clear we still are required to feed all families who will be doing distance learning. We will be working on a new way of feeding kids in our buildings while working on a way to transport food to distance learning families.”
Barton said the Princeton School District had a team of 20 people listening to the July 30 announcement made by Walz and state health and education officials.
“We created an executive team of directors and building principals,” Barton said. “Everything needed to be filtered and vetted through them for the big picture.”
District officials worked into the early evening last Thursday and all day last Friday to develop the communication that was sent to parents the evening of July 31.
“A good portion of what we need to do won’t be complete until we get a handle on how many kids will want to do distance learning,” Barton said. “That’s where we will get into the re-work of the master schedule for all of the schools.”
Earlier this week, parents were instructed to go online to the district’s Skyward Family Access and complete Phase 1 of fall enrollment as quickly as possible.
The deadline for this task is midnight, Sunday, Aug. 9. Part of Phase 1 will include families verifying student and family contact information, and indicating whether a student or students will opt-into distance learning to start the school year.
“Once we get all of that information, we will be able to reschedule all of our classes. We will have to reassign staff accordingly to meet our kids,” Barton said.
Bus registration is also required and parents will be asked to indicate whether or not students will be riding the bus.
“We have to do a Tier 1 registration that tells us if they are going to select into a distance learning option that everyone is required to do,” Barton explained.
Barton said teachers and support staff will play a critical role as the district begins to move forward with the next phase of education in a pandemic environment.
“Our biggest issue will be people wanting immediate answers to nitty-gritty questions,” Barton added. “We can provide big picture information right now, and every single day, we are breaking down the finer details. We need people to be understanding and patient. They need to trust us regarding this information.”
