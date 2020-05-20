Post members from veteran service organizations in Princeton and Milaca will assemble next Monday to honor the fallen for Memorial Day, but services in both communities have been modified because of the COVID-19 health crisis.
In Milaca, American Legion Hansen-Hayes Post 178 and Siemers-Hakes VFW Post 10794 will maintain the same morning schedule in visiting local cemeteries as previous years, but services will be scaled back in order to comply with Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home order and recommended social distancing recommendations.
Ceremonies will consist of raising the colors to half-mast, providing a salute, then taps.
The public is invited to attend, but be respectful of social distancing. There will be no band and roll call this year at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.
In Princeton, Princeton American Legion Post 216 and Princeton VFW Post 806 will not conduct a program at Princeton High School this year.
Rural cemeteries ceremonies will be conducted as normal as possible, with some distancing between members.
There will be a ceremony at Oak Knoll Cemetery at 11 a.m. with adjustments in the number of post members who are participating.
This local ceremony has been downsized and will be no longer than 15 minutes, consisting of a welcome, prayer, National Anthem, reading of “In Flanders Fields,” presentation of Poppy Wreaths, raising of the flags and the reading of the names of veterans who have died in the past 12 months, honors to those killed in action, and an honor guard salute with a rifle salute, followed by taps.
Public groups should be no larger than 10 people at any given community event.
