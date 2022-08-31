Disc golf slowly but surely grabbed hold of Kevin Myers.
From first picking up the sport in 2009 to now, the owner of Yardbirds Disc Golf, a spot in the Rustic Depot devoted to selling tools of the game, Myers wants to grow the sport he has found a passion for.
“I wanted to become part of the disc golf community and be able to get discs into peoples’ hands to get them playing as well,” Myers said.
“There’s not really any place around here you can go and buy discs. You can get them online, but it’s nice to go into a store, feel the plastic and feel the shape of the disc, and pick one out you like,” he continued.
Myers now provides that space for disc golf at the depot, which is located at 5690 Highway 95 NW between Princeton and Cambridge.
But it wasn’t love at first sight for Myers and the sport he now tries to grow in the area.
Myers got his start in disc golf after a friend invited him to tag along more than 10 years ago.
“He had been playing for a bit and he was like, ‘Hey if you want to come and play for a bit, I’ll take you out,’” Myers said.
Though not initially hooked on the game, disc golf worked its way into becoming Myers’ passion.
“I took a break for a couple years, but when I came back, I became obsessed,” he said.
Myers found himself constantly looking at discs and videos of the sport.
“I was hooked from there, the more I got into disc golf, the more I got into buying and selling discs,” he said.
He was working a time-consuming job that inhibited him from getting out and playing or selling discs when owner of the Rustic Depot and mother-in-law Nikki Meyer offered him a possible career change.
“She said if that was something I liked, I could start selling discs there,” said Myers, and thus Yardbirds had its home in the Rustic Depot.
The store sells all types discs from putters to distance drivers. Yardbirds also sells gear, apparel and accessories.
Getting a spot to run a shop was just the start of Myers’ work.
“I’ve been doing a little bit of everything to get my name out there,” he said. “I became a dealer for a couple companies, started with Trilogy Discs and I sponsor a radio show and podcast.”
Yardbirds has also sponsored tournaments in the area for disc golf to be played at a higher level of competition.
Starting to see that hard work pay off with new customers and a bigger following, this is just the beginning for Myers. The Yardbirds owner hopes to expand to sponsor even more tournaments, gather a team and maybe even branch out to bring a booth to a professional disc golf event.
Regardless of how far Yardbirds will fly, Myers’ main focus of growing the game is still at the forefront. Whether a seasoned player or a novice, Myers believes the best part of the game is to go out there to have a good time.
“Getting out there and playing, it’s fun no matter what your skill level is,” he said.
