It was a long and winding road for Princeton baseball’s Mason Beltrand to make his return to the mound for the Tigers.

Sports P BB Beltrand back.jpg

Princeton’s Mason Beltrand made his return to the rubber for the Tigers baseball team on April 18, versus the Becker Bulldogs, in what was his first action since a devastating elbow injury last June. 

Following an injury to his elbow as a junior pitcher for the team, Beltrand, the now senior, heard the words no pitcher wants to hear in Tommy John Surgery.

Sports P BB Beltrand back 2.jpg

Beltrand celebrates picking up a hit with coach Jordan Neubauer during his return to the diamond versus the Bulldogs.
Load comments