It was a long and winding road for Princeton baseball’s Mason Beltrand to make his return to the mound for the Tigers.
Following an injury to his elbow as a junior pitcher for the team, Beltrand, the now senior, heard the words no pitcher wants to hear in Tommy John Surgery.
The injury and following surgery resulted in Beltrand grinding for the past handful of month to return to the rubber.
All that hard work was rewarded on Tuesday, April 18, as Beltrand tossed a pair of shutout innings in what was his first live-action since the injury.
Beltrand was overjoyed to take the mound 11 months after the devastating diagnosis.
“It feels amazing,” said Beltrand following the appearance in the Tigers’ season-opening win over Becker. “It’s been really long, a lot of work and struggles. Finally, being back, it feels amazing.”
The Injury
Humming along in his junior season, Beltrand and the Tigers had gotten off to a strong start. At 11-5 and a chance to clinch the Mississippi 8 Conference title, Beltrand took the mound versus the second-place Monticello Magic last May.
“That’s when it happened. Then after that, it spiraled,” said Beltrand.
Though the Tigers got past the Magic, with Beltrand earning the victory, Princeton soon learned the cost, said coach Jordan Neubauer.
“Knowing at the end of the year how he was just not able to recover from throwing and then shutting him down and getting the diagnosis, it was heart-breaking,” said Neubauer.
With the loss of one of the top-arms of the pitching staff and middle of the order bat, Princeton struggled to finish the strong season on the right note.
“I think it had a real impact on our 0-2 then barbeque sections playoffs last year,” said Neubauer, seeing Princeton go 1-4 following Beltrand’s setback, including winless as the top seed in the Section 5AAA Playoffs to end the year on June 4.
Just a few days after the Tigers’ ended the year, Beltrand did as well.
“I went in and June 7 was the surgery date,” he said, as Tommy John Surgery has an estimated recovery time of 10 months or more.
Beltrand’s year ended with the pitcher/infielder going 3-2 with a sub-1.50 ERA while slashing .364 and knocking in 20 RBIs.
The Recovery
Sidelined with the elbow surgery, Beltrand was hungry to get back.
Tasked with exercises to make a full recovery, Beltrand knocked the recovery out of the park.
“I speed through it at like 8-ish months. I put in a lot of work,” Beltrand said. “A lot of plyometrics, a lot of going into PT and a lot of time in the gym.”
The hardwork paid off with Beltrand able to come into the season, not quite at full strength, but close.
“It’s all the credit in the world to him,” Neubauer said. “He’s an impressive kid and diligent with his rehab,” said Neubauer.
The Return
A battle with Becker on April 18, at Solheim Veterans Field in Princeton allowed Beltrand to show off all the time he had put in since the injury. Staked to a 9-3 lead, Beltrand came in, relieving teammate Tyler Peters.
Beltrand’s return saw the senior shine, throwing his fastball in the 80s with a nasty slider, striking out five Bulldogs in the two scoreless frames.
“It’s impressive and fun to watch,” Neubauer said.
Nearly at full strength and currently on a pitch count, Beltrand expects be off the restriction soon.
“Midseason, I should be able to throw full games.”
The strong recovery also paints a clearer picture of Beltrand’s plans next year to play for Winona State University. Having talks with the coach staff of the Warriors, both sides are eager to begin battling on the diamond together.
“They are excited for me and I’m excited for them,” said Beltrand.
Until that time comes, however, Neubauer is happy to have Beltrand back in the ranks and not among the competition.
“We’re pretty happy he’s a Tiger and not someone we would have to face.”
Beltrand’s recovery took its next step on Tuesday, April 23, with the senior getting the opportunity to start a ballgame. He went three shutout innings, earning the victory for the Tigers in a 14-1 victory over North Branch.
