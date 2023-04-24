Willed by seniors on the mats this past winter, the Milaca Wolves had a stellar season on the mats that ended with 15 wins and four wrestlers advancing to the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA Individual State Tournament.

Sports M W awards.jpg

Jack Hanson, joined by seven other Milaca wrestlers, hauled in Granite Ridge All-Conference Honors after their performance on the mats this past season. 

With the powerful performance demonstrated all season long by Milaca, a haul of Wolves earned themselves spots on the Granite Ridge All-Conference team.

