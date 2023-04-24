Willed by seniors on the mats this past winter, the Milaca Wolves had a stellar season on the mats that ended with 15 wins and four wrestlers advancing to the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA Individual State Tournament.
With the powerful performance demonstrated all season long by Milaca, a haul of Wolves earned themselves spots on the Granite Ridge All-Conference team.
Jack Nord, Logan Ash, Clay Anderson, Jack Hanson, Jack Schoenborn, Colbee Zens, Lincoln Starr and Austin Linder each secured the honor for Milaca.
For Ash, Hanson, Schoenborn and Zens, the nod seemed like a no-brainer as each were instrumental to the Wolves’ success this season and eventually advanced to the state meet.
Schoenborn reached state at 145-pounds, finishing the year at 30-7. Zens (220) accomplished the feat after going 27-8 while Ash won 30 matches compared to five losses at 285. Hanson, the lone junior for the Wolves to make state, did so at 185-pounds, and wrapped up a 26-7 campaign.
As for fellow seniors in Linder, Nord and Anderson, the trio finished with 24, 24 and 25 victories, respectively to help them end their Milaca careers with the hardware.
The youngest member of the Wolves team to haul in the all-conference in the freshman in Starr achieved the award thanks to a 22-14 season on the mats.
Though eight members of the Milaca wrestling program brought in accolades, they were joined by one more. Senior Caleb Sahlstrom, a wrestler at 160-pounds, finished his time for the Wolves with a Granite Ridge All-Conference Honorable Mention. The wrestler went 23-10 for Milaca this year.
Turning their attention to the 2023-2024 season, the Wolves will now say goodbye to Ash, Zens, Nord, Schoenborn, Anderson, Sahlstrom, Linder, Nick Reese, Seth Noack and Hunter Bockoven. The Milaca girls wrestling team also loses a senior to graduation in Hannah Braun.
