It was a big week for Peyton Hunt, senior guard for the Milaca boys basketball team, to say the least.
Hunt opened the impressive slate with dropping a school-record 51 points, including a new program high nine 3’s, in a 122-64 win over Pierz on Tuesday, Jan. 31 on the road, but that wasn’t it for the senior guard for the Wolves.
Two nights later, in a 72-63 win versus Rush City, Hunt became just the fifth player in Milaca boys basketball history to reach 1,000 points.
While becoming the Milaca record-holder for point in a game may not have been on Hunt’s radar, reaching 1,000 points certainly was, said the senior.
“It’s something I always wanted to do,” he said. “Growing up you always dream about it and wish for it and you think it would be sweet to get it when you are a little kid. To have it come to real life is kind of cool.”
A four-year key contributor at the varsity level for the Wolves, the maturity was on full display in the contests versus the Pioneers and Tigers, said Wolves coach Kaleb Anderson.
“It all comes down to that he hasn’t just grown up physically, but mentally, emotionally, socially and now he’s just putting it all on display.”
The growth the guard has made was abundantly clear against Pierz.
Hunt shatters record
Versus the Pioneers, Milaca quickly built a lead, thanks in large part to Hunt’s havoc inducing night.
From the opening jump, the 3’s were falling for the Wolves as Milaca took an 83-30 halftime advantage, with Hunt leading the way.
Though Hunt nailed nine three-pointers in the ball game, the shooting was contagious for many of the other Wolves, said Anderson.
“It was certainly an accomplishment for him. I think you put in the work and you want to see it come to fruition but the thing that makes it so special is that it came to fruition for everyone on the team, everyone on the team was hitting 3’s,” he said.
Milaca ended the game with 122 points, a new school record along with 23 three-pointers made on 40 attempts.
Earning 27 points via three’s, Hunt also attributed getting out on the fast break and familiarity with his teammates to really help him reach the milestone.
“A lot of it is chemistry with our team, we like to get out and run and a lot of my points come from fast break stuff,” Hunt said.
Hunt’s 51-point outing broke Scott Larsen’s 36 year hold on the record as Larsen netted 47 points back on Feb. 2, 1989 against East Central for the previous high.
A big contributor in that factor was senior point guard, Lewis Wolbert, who had also had a big night for Milaca. Wolbert dished out 11 assists, scoring 15 points and swiping 10 steals for just the third triple-double in school history for the program. The guard fell just two rebounds shy of a quadruple-double, as he finished with eight in the contest.
Kyle Martin also added 19 points in the big win for the Wolves.
Hunt reaches 1,000
Back two nights later for senior night for Milaca versus Rush City, Hunt’s 23 points may have not broken any records for the school but they proved to be essential to getting him past 1,000 points.
Sitting just a single point away from the millennium mark, Hunt made his move. On a cut to the basket, Hunt rose up for the layup to etch himself further into Milaca history.
“When I caught it, I knew it was in then I heard the crowd and it just felt great,” Hunt said as the game was paused to acknowledge what Hunt had done. The bucket by Hunt helped the Wolves to a 56-51 lead over the Section sharing Tigers as 6:28 remained in the game.
Moments later, Hunt added a three-pointer to push the lead to 62-53 as the Wolves never looked back in the victory.
Martin added a double-double in the win via his 20 points and 13 rebounds for the team.
With Hunt crossing the threshold to be the first Milaca player to reach 1,000 since Brandon Kiel, a 12’ grad for the Wolves, another player is soon to follow in Wolbert.
Wolbert sat at just over 100 points following the Rush City contest, as Anderson has no doubts he will soon join Hunt in the exclusive club.
“We’ve all seen Lewis play enough to think that he’ll get it pretty soon. He’s a great player.”
The triumph over Rush City was accomplished sans Anderson and Wolbert as both missed the game in part of a single game suspension following the Pierz game.
“It wasn’t the worst thing in the world but it rubbed some people the wrong way and I wanted to take ownership for it,” said Anderson as Pierz felt Milaca’s high-scoring output could be perceived as bad sportsmanship.
With the missing of Anderson, assistant coach James Taylor stepped to the head of the bench. Taylor enjoyed the opportunity along with crediting it being a team effort to pull off the victory without the key contributors.
“Being around this team the whole time, I know what they can do and with Levi helping a lot, it was just fun to do to help put them in the right spots,” Taylor said.
Milaca was back in action the following night against Little Falls, again at home.
Little Falls 62, Milaca 57
The Wolves fell to the Flyers 62-57 in the second game of the back-to-back.
Milaca held a 8-point lead at halftime before Little Falls outscored the Wolves by 13 points to stage the comeback.
Martin and Hunt each had 12 points in the setback.
The Wolves again battled on Monday, Feb. 8, taking on Holdingford.
Milaca 87, Holdingford 46
Milaca bounced back in a big way against the Huskers, blowing past the team by 41 points.
Wolbert paced the team with 26 points to improve the Wolves to 13-5 on the season.
Milaca next is in action on Thursday, Feb. 9 as the team heads to Foley. The contest will tip at 7:15 p.m. on the Falcons’ court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.