It was a big week for Peyton Hunt, senior guard for the Milaca boys basketball team, to say the least.

Sports M BBB Hunt reaches 1000.jpg

Milaca’s Peyton Hunt scored his 1,000th point on Thursday, Feb. 2 against Rush City in a 72-63 win for the Wolves basketball team. 

Hunt opened the impressive slate with dropping a school-record 51 points, including a new program high nine 3’s, in a 122-64 win over Pierz on Tuesday, Jan. 31 on the road, but that wasn’t it for the senior guard for the Wolves.

