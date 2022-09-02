Milaca's Dylan Greninger surveys the field in a contest last season. Greninger completed five passes for 166 yard and three touchdowns during the Wolves' season opening 42-22 win over Litchfield on Sept. 1.
The Milaca football team got their season started on the right foot as the Wolves ran past the Litchfield Dragons by a 42-22 score, Thursday night on the road.
Given the opening possession, the Wolves did not squander the chance, driving 80 yards before seeing senior running back Jack Schoenborn plunge into the endzone to push Milaca ahead. After the successful two-point conversion, the Wolves led 8-0. That score held until the second quarter.
From that early lead, Milaca then used two passing touchdowns by senior quarterback Dylan Greninger, with both going to senior wide receiver in Corbin Sams, to build a 22-8 lead into the half.
Back after the break, the Dragons took the opening kickoff to the house to instantly make it a one possession game at 22-16.
Milaca answered Litchfield’s punch with one of its own. Scoring the next 20 points, all in the third quarter, the Wolves quickly seized control of the game and coasted to the 20-point victory.
The Wolves’ offense tallied 551 total yards of offense in the victory with Schoenborn leading the charge. Schoenborn ran for 231 yards with two touchdowns for the contest.
Helping the offense hum also had Greninger completing five of 12 passes for 166 yards and three scores while Sams finished with three catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
The win was the first in the head coaching career of Craig Talberg.
Looking to make it two victories in a row to start the year, Milaca will return home next week, hosting the Albany Huskies. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the dog fight.
