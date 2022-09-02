The Milaca football team got their season started on the right foot as the Wolves ran past the Litchfield Dragons by a 42-22 score, Thursday night on the road.

Sports M FB Wolves win over Litchfield.jpg

Milaca's Dylan Greninger surveys the field in a contest last season. Greninger completed five passes for 166 yard and three touchdowns during the Wolves' season opening 42-22 win over Litchfield on Sept. 1.  

Given the opening possession, the Wolves did not squander the chance, driving 80 yards before seeing senior running back Jack Schoenborn plunge into the endzone to push Milaca ahead. After the successful two-point conversion, the Wolves led 8-0. That score held until the second quarter.

Load comments