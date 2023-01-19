Playing the night before, Milaca girls basketball coach Lance Dalbey was hoping for a reignited defensive effort into the Friday, Jan. 13 Granite Ridge battle against Mora.
“We played last night and tonight we had to make sure we did the right things defensively,” he said. “Last night, we were a little bit frustrated and disappointed with the focus on the defensive side of the floor.”
Holding the Mustangs without a basket for nearly eight minutes to start the game, the Wolves accomplished that, allowing for Milaca to score the game’s first 24 points in the 71-14 victory.
“We just really needed to focus on our defense,” said senior forward Abby Anderson. “We are always told to start off with our defense first and that controls our offense.”
From the jump in the first game of a boys and girls doubleheader against the Mustang programs, the Wolves wasted no time to seize the reigns of the game. Leading 24-0, it wasn’t until with 10:01 left in the half that Mora scored its first basket of the night.
The strong start by Milaca didn’t end there.
Madison Gothmann, who had a big night on for the Wolves, forced a turnover before taking it herself on the fastbreak to expand the lead to 44-8. Gothmann capped the explosive first half for Milaca as the freshman guard nailed a three to send the teams into the break with the Wolves ahead by 40 points.
Milaca kept the pressure on defensively for the rest of the half, allowing just five more points in the second half, bringing on running time in the dominating win.
Defensively, the Wolves continually bit the Mustangs all night. Milaca held Mora to under 30 percent shooting, forced 41 turnovers and scored 44 point off of those miscues in the blowout.
Gothmann played a big role in the opportunistic defense, as she swiped her way to 10 steals while chipping in 22 points for the double-double. She also led the team in plus/minus as the Wolves outscored Mora by 56 points with Gothmann on the floor.
Maggie Westling had 14 points while Anderson added 11 of her own, going 5-5 from the field in the victory. Westling’s 14 points pushed the junior to first place in the Milaca girls basketball history in scoring, passing Miranda Broberg for the top spot.
The Wolves raced to 7-3 with the victory, 2-1 in the Granite Ridge. Mora, on the other hand, dropped to 1-9 overall.
Milaca’s win was the second in a row after dropping a 58-26 game to Albany on Jan. 10. The Wolves also beat Rush City the night prior to the game against Mora by a 70-51 final.
Looking to stretch the streak to three-straight victories, the Wolves played on Jan. 17 against Dalbey’s old team in the Zimmerman Thunder. The game was not completed prior to the Union-Times’ deadline.
Milaca then followed the action up with a game on Thursday, Jan. 19, hosting Foley. The game between the Falcons and Wolves will tip at 7:15 p.m. on Milaca’s court. Foley came into the game at 5-5, 3-1 in conference play.
