Playing the night before, Milaca girls basketball coach Lance Dalbey was hoping for a reignited defensive effort into the Friday, Jan. 13 Granite Ridge battle against Mora.

Sports M GBB beats Mora.jpg

Milaca’s Maggie Westling became the leader in all-time points for the girls program during the win over Mora on Jan. 13. 

“We played last night and tonight we had to make sure we did the right things defensively,” he said. “Last night, we were a little bit frustrated and disappointed with the focus on the defensive side of the floor.”

Load comments