First joining the Milaca football coaching staff over two and a half decades ago, Craig Talberg had eyes for the head coaching gig of the Wolves’ football program.
“I had applied for the head job 25 and 20 years ago and didn’t get it but I was okay with it,” said Talberg, who then spent the next 25 years as a part of both the junior high and varsity football programs.
Flash-forward to today, Talberg’s old vision has now become a reality as the longtime Wolves’ coach will now take over the program, leading the charge on the gridiron for Milaca football.
The job was not on Talberg’s radar at all deep into the summer but a new opportunity for former coach Kevin Armbrust left the Wolves needing a new leader.
“It wasn’t something I was really searching for but Kevin Armbrust had a position he couldn’t pass down to leave,” said Talberg.
Beginning the search for a new head coach, the mission was clear from the start for Milaca Activities Director Paul Arens.
“We sat down as a staff and that was one of the biggest things we wanted to do; keep things similar,” said Arens.
“We have a solid group of seniors returning to the team and we would have hated to put a ripple in that,” he continued.
With the decision to keep the search within the new coaching staff, Talberg’s name rose to the top of the list, especially with his experience in a leadership role similar.
“With me having years of experience as a baseball coach and head coach, it made sense that I would take the head job,” Talberg explained.
And just like that, the Wolves had their new leading man.
Though Talberg has been appointed as the head coach, it hasn’t been a one-man show. Retaining much of Armbrust’s old coaching staff, the void left by his departure has been filled by the other returning coaches stepping up.
“We as a staff knew that we would all have to pick up from what Kevin had done and we really delegated what other coaches would be doing,” said Talberg.
The change has been an adjustment for the Wolves, but the retaining of many of the same voices has kept Milaca’s sights set high, said senior quarterback Dylan Greninger.
“It’s different but it’s not a bad different. We still have all the same dudes, all the other same coaches, and still have the same goals,” he said.
Aiding in the transition from the Armbrust era into the Talberg time has been the continuity of keeping many of the same installments from the prior years.
“We wanted to try to keep our offense the same and keep our defense the same,” said Talberg.
Keeping things the same has allowed for further development of the playbook, stated Talberg as the new football coach is eager to kick off the season to demonstrate what the team has worked on.
“We are able to get a little more complex. We’ve thrown a little bit of kinks and added a couple few things but I am excited,” he said.
Regardless of who is at the reigns of the team, the players know that how the season fairs will be on them, said senior linebacker and offensive lineman Hunter Bockoven.
“It doesn’t matter, we still have to work,” he said.
But with the same systems still in place by the coaching staff as well as the returning players, Bockoven agrees with the eagerness to start the season.
“Everybody has been real excited and now we are just counting down those days until we can play.”
The Wolves sit just a week away from their opening kickoff, with a trip to Litchfield scheduled for Sept. 1 for Milaca.
