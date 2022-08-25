First joining the Milaca football coaching staff over two and a half decades ago, Craig Talberg had eyes for the head coaching gig of the Wolves’ football program.

Craig Talberg, a longtime member of the Milaca football program, will undergo a transition into head coach of the Wolves this fall on the gridiron. 

“I had applied for the head job 25 and 20 years ago and didn’t get it but I was okay with it,” said Talberg, who then spent the next 25 years as a part of both the junior high and varsity football programs.

Milaca’s new head coach in Craig Talberg directs a group of players during a practice. 
