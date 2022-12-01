Head coach: Lance Dalbey
2021-2022: It was a strong season on the court for the Wolves, that demonstrated growth as the season wore on, said coach Lance Dalbey.
“We finished our season 16-12 last year, and while the season ended with a loss to Albany in the sections, the team continued to make progress throughout the year,” he said, as the loss came in the Section 6AA Quarterfinals.
The Wolves also owned a 5-9 record in conference play.
Key returners: Despite losing three starters from last year’s team, Milaca will have back some key faces on the court.
Leading the way for a mix of good talent back to the team will be reigning Granite Ridge Player of the Year in junior forward, Maggie Westling. Westling averaged over 20 points per game for Milaca while being a force on the offensive and defensive boards.
Added with Westling will be some other familiar names back, said Dalbey.
“Senior Abby Anderson returns as Westling’s frontcourt partner for the second straight year and adds versatility and strength for the Wolves,” he said. “Sophomore guards Lydia Cramlet and Ashley Droogsma return this year after contributing major minutes off the bench last season as freshmen.”
What to watch for: Into the fourth year under Dalbey at the helm, he expects a bit of a change on the court for Milaca.
“This season will be a little different than the previous three years. This pack of Wolves will be more youthful than in previous years but will be quite athletic and quite versatile with a group able to score points in various ways. This year’s squad will be able to push the tempo and stretch defenses in a full-court game,” said Dalbey.
