After the historic season on the hardwood for the Milaca boys basketball team that witnessed the team advance to the Section 6AA championship, the Wolves hauled in a handful of awards.
The senior duo that helped Milaca to the strong season in Lewis Wolbert and Peyton Hunt led the way in the accolades with both making the Granite Ridge All-Conference team.
Wolbert, the team’s point guard who amassed a nightly total 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6 assists and 3.5 steals, was rightfully deserving of the honor for the Wolves as he filled every role the team needed, said coach Kaleb Anderson.
“There’s actually nothing he can’t do on the court,” Anderson said. Wolbert’s season also included highlights of reaching the 1,000-point mark and scoring the most points in a single season for Milaca at 647 and ended with Wolbert becoming the career leader in assists for Milaca. The senior’s also ends his time for the Wolves with him owning the single game record for assists (17), steals (11) while holding the record for triple doubles in school history at two.
Not far behind Wolbert in accomplishments had Hunt. The fellow senior guard, though missing a couple games this season, still closed out his campaign in dominating fashion.
“It was a pretty special year for him,” said Anderson. “The only thing if you could make things perfect and go back in time, you’d love to see him playing in all the games. Injuries happen and there’s nothing he could have done about that.”
Hunt also reached 1,000 points for his career with the record of most points in a single game (51) and three-pointers made in a game (9). Hunt averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds a night for the Wolves.
Though Hunt and Wolbert were the two to receive all-conference, another duo of seniors also brought in some attention. Kyle Martin and Trace Hasz both earned all-conference honorable mentions.
Martin, the leading rebounder for the Wolves at 10.5 board per night, also averaged 10.3 points. The senior closed his career with most double-doubles for the program at 22 during his time on the court while holding the record for rebounds in a single game at 23.
Hasz’s season of 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists helped him to the award.
The four played a big role in the season that saw Milaca tie the high for regular season wins at 20. Along with the wins, the team set records for most three’s made in a season (222), most rebounds for the year (1,095), most field goals made in a season (727) and highest free throw percentage (70.8 percent).
Milaca’s Jan. 31 win over Pierz willed the Wolves to several records alone with most points in a half (83), most points in a game (123) and a third place spot in state history with 23 made three-pointers in the contest.
Exceling on the court, the Wolves carried the mark over to the classroom with Hasz, Braden Taylor, Dylan Greninger, Bryce Mehrwerth and Colin Marudas each being part of the Granite Ridge Academic All-Conference team.
Albany wins state
For the second straight season, the Wolves fell to the eventual state champion.
The Albany Huskies, who ended Milaca’s season in the section final, won the Class AA state title after getting past Minnehaha Academy, 72-65 on Saturday, March 25 at Target Center.
Though the Wolves could have taken a different mentality of running into the state champ for the second year, Milaca wore it as a badge of honor.
“It’s gives us a sense of pride. We played our best basketball against the best teams and we never slipped up,” Anderson said. “We ran up against the biggest and the best and put our best foot forward and those were the only ones to knock us off.”
Albany joined Annandale as the second straight Section 6AA team to win the title with the Cardinals taking home the championship last season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.