After the historic season on the hardwood for the Milaca boys basketball team that witnessed the team advance to the Section 6AA championship, the Wolves hauled in a handful of awards.

Sports M BBB Wolves awards.jpg

Milaca’s Lewis Wolbert was named to the Granite Ridge All-Conference Team after his strong senior season on the court for the Wolves. 

The senior duo that helped Milaca to the strong season in Lewis Wolbert and Peyton Hunt led the way in the accolades with both making the Granite Ridge All-Conference team.

