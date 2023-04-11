Head coach: Cory Pedersen
2022 season: The Milaca boys golf team was not happy with its eighth place finish in the Granite Ridge Conference last season.
“We hoped we would have finished a little higher in the conference than we did,” said Coach Cory Pedersen. “We just had a little trouble getting the momentum going with the team.”
Paced by seniors Dillon Molacek and Tyler Hagman, the Wolves will look to replace the talent into the new season.
Key returners: With the loss of the two seniors from last year’s club, the Wolves still bring back a nice mix of talent.
Among those individuals includes senior Noah Larsen, who played his best golf towards the end of the year for Milaca.
“He ended up playing in that first position towards the end of last year, so I am looking forward to see what kind of season he will put together this year,” said Pederson on Larsen’s return.
Along with Larson, Milaca has junior Braden Taylor back as well as Colin Marudas again suiting up for the Wolves.
“I have a pretty good top half of a squad returning from last year,” said Pederson, as the trio made up a good chunk of the core varsity starters.
What to watch for: Having a few key contributors back from last season, the Wolves are eager to see who will fill in the rest of the lineup.
“What will be interesting to watch for this year is the competition between the team to fill those fourth, fifth and sixth spots,” said Pederson.
Milaca expects some youth to make up the rest of the lineup into 2023. Despite having yet to get outside, Pederson has liked what he has from those younger golfers who are going to be counted on to help the Wolves compete.
“It’s a little bit difficult to really see how those players are going to work out once we get outside but things are looking as good as,” he said. “Those younger guys are showing that very coachable and eager to learn.”
Milaca remains eager to hit the links as the opener is expected to be pushed back due to poor spring conditions.
