Wolf Pack Closet gives new life to used clothing

In the back corner of the Milaca High School Media Center is a small room recently given new life and purpose.
With the introduction of clothing racks, shelves, and storage bins the room is now home to used and donated clothing and other items all completely free to any student who needs them.
The room was aptly named the Wolf Pack Closet.
The Wolf Pack Closet was first started with a family and consumer sciences (FACS) teacher in their classroom providing free toiletries, food, and other necessities to students whenever they needed. Soon after that teacher got the program up and running, they made the decision to leave the district and those necessities needed a place to go.
In 2021, the Milaca student council and the high school media center worked together to give those items a new home and worked to continue providing them to students in need. However, they put their own spin on the program by also providing students with used clothing items also free of charge.
The goal of the Wolf Pack Closet is to provide all students, no matter their needs, with access to the resources they provide in an effort to remove any stigmas that may surround those who need access to such items.
“It’s a space for people and students to come in and get the things they need like clothes, but we also have toiletries. It’s completely free,” student council member and one of the Wolf Pack Closet Leaders Jenna Mitzol said.
The Wolf Pack Closet provides students with access to shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, feminie hygiene products, clothing, and more to help them through the school year.
“It’s like a community closet, Plato’s Closet thing where everything’s free and people can come in at certain times to take what they need,” student council member and co-leader of the Wolf Pack closet Corbin Sams said.
This year, the Wolf Pack Closet is starting fresh with a completely new inventory. Any items that were not taken the previous year - and those that will not be taken in the future - were donated to the Community Closet in Milaca.
The Wolf Pack Closet accepts any donations given to them whether it be in the form of the items they provide or monetary donations to help them purchase their more desirable items.
“It’s mostly the students who donate the clothes that they’ve grown out of, but it’s open to anybody who wants to give anything,” Sams said.
Sams also stated that the items they go through the fastest are sweatshirts, coats, and other winter necessities. In contrast, he also stated that jeans and other pants typically are not taken despite the high numbers of donations they receive in them.
Every donation received goes straight to the Wolf Pack Closet and the students who frequent its racks.
“I think when people donate, they should know it’s going straight to the student body and it’s directly helping the students,” Mitzol said.
While the majority of their donations come from students who have outgrown their clothes, the Wolf Pack Closet also accepts donations from outside members of the community.
The Wolf Pack Closet recently began to accept donations for the 2022 - 2023 school year. To learn more about the Wolf Pack Closet and how to donate, contact Shelly Ash by email at shelly.ash@milaca.k12.mn.us or by phone at 320-982-7298.
