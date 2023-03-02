Winter storms lead to multiple accidents on Highway 169

Winter storms on Friday, Feb. 24 and Monday, Feb. 27 contributed to three separate vehicle accidents on Highway 169 near Milaca.
At 3:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 Tracey Sundvall, 54 of Milaca, was traveling in the northbound lane of Highway 169 when she attempted to make a left turn towards Central Ave. in Milaca when the vehicle struck the vehicle of Nicole Straw, 42 of Princeton, who was traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 169, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
Straw was transported to M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Sundvall was uninjured, and neither vehicle was carrying any passengers.
Both Sundvall and Straw were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Road conditions were snowy and icy and no alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
The Milaca Police Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
At 6:54 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, Mark Kreun, 62 of Princeton, was traveling southbound on Highway 169 in a 2007 Chevy Silverado near 180th Street in Milaca when the vehicle went off the right hand side of the road and rolled over, according to the State Patrol.
Kreun was transported to M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to State Patrol. Kreun did not have any passengers in his vehicle.
Road conditions were snowy and icy and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Kreun was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.
North Memorial Ambulance and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
At 7:03 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, Mandarin Woo, age 37 of Ogilvie, was traveling southbound on Highway 169 near Central Avenue in Milaca in a 2007 Honda Odyssey when the vehicle lost control in the curves and rolled over, according to State Patrol.
Woo was transported to M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to State Patrol. The four juvenile passengers also in the vehicle were uninjured.
Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. All victims were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to State Patrol.
