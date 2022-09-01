Why kids need our involvement

Small towns are known for their familiarity. Part of it is the human scale of many small communities in Minnesota. It’s hard not to be noticed when everybody goes to the same Post Office, hardware store, community park and corner cafe. It’s almost impossible not to bump into somebody you recognize at the grocery store when you all get your milk, meats and bread at the same place. There is a certain level of comfort knowing so many of your fellow residents, who in some ways, start to feel like family.
But there are other reasons small towns are successful, even if economically they face a different set of challenges. There aren’t a lot of engines that drive entertainment options in small towns, but schools play a critical role in hundreds of communities across Minnesota. School activities are “the” entertainment on many evenings.
While the foundation of what schools do is educate our youth, part of that process is the valuable enrichment extra-curricular activities provide. Everything from debate club and jazz band to football and gymnastics; all those activities will profile our kids on the biggest stage most of them have ever experienced in their lives. It’s a big deal.
In small towns, where the options for entertainment are, well, more limited, a higher percentage of residents show up to support those teams. Many have zero relational connection to the students, but they still attend, partly because they often know the kids or are familiar with their families and partially because that involvement is what defines community. People show up.
Small towns seem to possess this captive advantage because of the lack of other entertainment options. But attendance at all of these events, whether they are in Aitkin or Apple Valley, is an important part of the development of our children, even when they are not our own children. It may be the best and greatest investment we can all contribute in the nurturing of our youth.
At no other time in history, at least the nearly six decades of history I have lived, has that become more apparent than now. Our children have been through much over the last three years. They’ve been isolated. They’ve been denied involvement in activities. They’ve been asked to cover their faces. They’ve been asked to distance learn, frequently. They’ve been denied homecomings and traditional proms, seen loved ones die from a disease nobody heard of three years ago, and been reminded, almost daily, that the world they live in is filled with danger, uncertainty and often a lack of hope.
We’ve all felt helpless, sometimes paralyzed, when it comes to combatting this invisible disease. But with the onset of fall, the beginning of a new school year, it is the small towns of Minnesota that demonstrate how important we can be in the lives of our youth.
The entertainment options in larger communities often compete for our time and money, but no investment can derive greater results than attending the events of our kids. That’s where we can see them discover parts of their personalities and skills they didn’t know existed. It’s where they develop team-building skills, hone their communication and find joy and misery exploring these activities.
When we attend, especially when they aren’t our kids, it shows them how much we care and how much they matter. Even if you haven’t been to a game or a production in years, this is your chance to reconnect. That is what makes a community strong. It doesn’t matter if the team goes winless or a theatre student loses track of a line, knowing they have our support allows them to understand they are part of something more than just school, they are part of a community.
When people feel connected, they feel more responsible, seek to do better, and strive to improve life for themselves and others around them. Our entire community benefits. When they don’t, life becomes hopeless, loses direction and can become isolating. Our entire community suffers.
This coming week is the kick-off for many of those extra-curricular activities at our schools across Minnesota. Our children are just waiting for us to show them how much they truly matter.
Like the small towns of Minnesota, our best entertainment is found at our schools. Don’t miss the opportunity.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of east Central Minnesota
