What makes a school great?

As Superintendent, families often ask me, “How do I pick a great school for my kids?” And my answer is simple. A school is so much more than a building; it is filled with people who care about students. It’s the school community that makes a school great. And it’s the people who come to work and pour their hearts and souls into creating amazing experiences for students.
Our entire Princeton Public Schools community can be proud of the great schools our teachers and staff have created. As Superintendent, I receive many thank-you notes in my inbox every day, from families, students, alumni, staff and community members thanking us for a job well done.
Most often these notes tell stories of caring relationships. You provide quiet support that helps a teenager navigate a rough time. You nurture feelings of safety and confidence for children to try new things. You go out of your way to help a student on the margins feel seen, heard and loved throughout a school day. And you work together to make sure every student has the opportunities, support and encouragement to reach their potential.
So, from me and our entire community to the staff of Princeton Public Schools, a heartfelt thank you:
Thank you for bringing motivation and joy into the buildings every day. Thank you for guiding students through exciting wins, and picking them up after defeats. Thank you for creating clean, healthy and safe environments. Thank you for creatively serving nutritious and filling foods. Thank you for helping students safely move from home to school, to activities, and back again. Thank you for climbing mountains these past few years to protect student health. Thank you for creating opportunities for everyone to learn and grow, no matter their age. Thank you for ensuring that every student can thrive and succeed.
Thank you to all school staff who give so much to our students. Every single one of you is vital to the success of the school system. Thank you for caring for the children in our community and for developing in every learner the ability to succeed in our ever-changing world. Together, we are #TigerStrong.
Ben Barton is the superintendent of Princeton Public Schools.
