What are they doing with all that time?

My showers generally take less than five minutes. She easily takes 10. If I shave my head, add another 90 seconds. If she shaves her legs, add another five minutes.

Compared to my wife, everything I do takes less than half the time. If I go into a grocery store, I get only what we need for that day. If she goes in, she will get enough supplies for three, four, or five different meals. Contemplation over what to eat on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday slows the process. Of course, her process does ensure we always have food in the house. Mine tends to leave us frequently staring into the fridge.

