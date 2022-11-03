Voting in the 2022 general election Tuesday, Nov. 8

The 2022 general election is swiftly approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8 which will define the candidates who will occupy the open seats expiring at the end of the year.
The following are the open seats and the candidates in the running for them:
*Bock mayor: Adam Booth.
*Bock City Council’s two open seats: Sandra Booth and Tiffany Kunst.
*Foreston mayor: Tom Longfield.
*Foreston City Council’s three open seats: Dana Gave, John Haugan, and Brian Smelter.
*Milaca mayor: Carvin Buzzell and Dave Dillan.
*Milaca City Council’s two open seats: Dan Hollenkamp, Norris Johnson, and Kenneth Muller.
*Milaca School Board’s four open seats: Jennifer Corrow, Jere Day, and Sara Herr-Larsen.
*Pease mayor: Brandon Hunter and Diane Kiel.
*Pease City Council’s two open seats: Joshua Bass, Keith Cook, Susan Mach, and Richard Swedeen.
*Princeton mayor: Thom Walker.
*Princeton City Council’s two open seats: Jack Edmonds, Jenny Gerold, Ben Lewis, and Carrie Petersen.
*Princeton School Board’s three open seats: Melissa Lynch, Jennifer Super, Deb Ulm, Bret Yuker, and Jeremy Yuker.
*Mille Lacs County Commissioner District 2 with one open seat: Dan Whitcomb and Timothy Wilhelm.
*Mille Lacs County Commissioner District 4 with one open seat: Richard Savitski and Roger Tellinghuisen.
*State Representative District 10B: Hunter Froelich and Isaac Schultz.
*State Senator District 10: Suzanne Cekalla and Nathan Wesenberg.
*State Senator District 27: Andrew Mathews and Emy Minzel.
*Secretary of State: Kim Crockett and Steve Simon.
*Minnesota state governor and lieutenant governor: Steve Patterson and Matt Huff, James McCaskel and David Sandbeck, Scott Jensen and Matt Birk, Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan, Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter, and Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire.
To learn more about the candidates running for local offices and local districts, visit the Union-Times website’s elections section on the homepage to find candidate questionnaires and voters guides at https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/.
To check your voting registration status, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx. Residents of Mille Lacs County can call the auditor-treasurer’s office to confirm registration at 320-983-8310. Oct. 18 was the last day for early registration; after that date, registration will take place the day of voting.
You can register to vote (or update your information) on the same day as voting. Provide a valid form of ID with your name, address, photo and signature. For a full list of what you can bring to register, visit https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/register-on-election-day/.
Voting will take place at the following polling locations opening at 7:00 a.m. and closing at 8:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
*Baldwin: Baldwin Twp. Town Hall 30239 128th St. NW. Princeton, MN 55371
*Bock: Bock-Co Auditor’s Office 635 Second St. SE. Milaca, MN 56353
*Foreston: Foreston City Hall 187 Washington Ave. Foreston, MN 56330
*Milaca: City Hall 255 First St. E. Milaca, MN 56353
*Pease: Pease City Hall 34 First St. W. Pease, MN 56363
*Princeton: The Princeton Historic Depot 103 S. 10th Ave. Princeton, MN 55371
For more information on polling locations, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
