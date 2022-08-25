Virtual fencing technology first look debut at the Refuge

The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge gives sneak peek into benefits of virtual fencing with livestock
The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is home to thousands of acres of rough terrain, much of it covered in thick brush and forest.
While its terrain would typically make grazing very difficult, new virtual fencing technology has made it possible.
The Sustainable Farming Association (SFA) has been conducting research for the past two years at the Refuge on both adaptive grazing and virtual fencing technology, combining them to reach their desired goals for biodiversity in the Refuge.
SFA recently presented their current findings, first impressions and experiences, and the usefulness of this technology at the Refuge on Thursday, Aug. 18 in their Oak Savanna Learning Center.
The adaptive grazing used in the project is the process of mimicking the migration patterns animals would typically use in the wild to avoid overgrazing. It involves controlling the number of animals in a confined area and how long they stay in that location.
Depending on conditions, feedback from the environment, and specific goals, the length of time and number of animals at a location change. In essence, nothing related to adaptive grazing is ever done twice.
In some instances, adaptive grazing can appear to resemble overgrazing, but the difference is that the grazing pattern used is not repeated and the areas are giving lengthy rest and recovery periods.
The purpose for the SFA in utilizing adaptive grazing at the Refuge is to create a higher level of biodiversity in the grazed locations.
“There are other wildlife species that benefit from this. What they’re really after is wildlife heterogeneity, meaning it is not all the same,” Kent Solberg, one of the lead researchers on the project at the Refuge, said. “Once you get away from the fear of impact, you can really start to see positive benefits.”
In using the virtual fencing technology with the cattle on the Refuge, the SFA researchers can effectively create more natural movement patterns for the animals.
“The degree of management necessary to meet both livestock performance and resource management goals requires a multifaceted approach to directing cattle,” Solberg said. “The hope is that the virtual fencing will offer an additional layer of management tools that will provide a more natural flow to cattle movements.”
The virtual fencing technology is similar in theory to the invisible fencing used to keep dogs in their yards, however, it functions at a different scale.
SFA partnered with GrazeTEK and Vence - the virtual fencing product used at the Refuge - to see how the virtual fencing might be useful to livestock and land managers at scale.
The Vence virtual fencing utilizes GPS collars to monitor individual animals, herds, and manage their movement.
Vence functions with the use of a tower signal placed in an area to connect to the collars and allow for the management of the lines of fencing.
With the tower signal placed, the fencing lines can be moved digitally from a desktop computer and will go into effect within an hour of its placement.
The Vence tower and the collars on the animals then connect to keep them within the fenced area.
The collars have two chains from which an audible tone and a shock are delivered to the animal if they attempt to leave the enclosure.
The fence allows for two distinct lines to deter the animals from leaving the enclosure, one provides the audible tone only and the other provides both the audible tone and the shock. It is also a one way barrier, meaning if the animal does leave the enclosure, they are only punished on the way out and not on the way back in.
Since the virtual fencing is a psychological barrier and not a physical one, the animals are not completely prevented from leaving the enclosure. However, the majority of the animals with the Vence collars were trained to them in a couple of days and rarely left the designated areas.
Through this technology, the animals connected to the virtual fence could be tracked individually and as a herd over a chosen amount of time. Their movements can also be manipulated to create a higher density of the animals in a chosen location, and which areas in that location the animals are drawn to.
“We can access areas using virtual fencing that we couldn’t get polly wire into. So, now we can start moving animals into more areas. We can start implementing more management for more areas for the Refuge through this technology that would have been basically impossible with just polly wire,” Doug Voss, the second lead SFA researcher on this project, said.
The research for the virtual fencing technology is ongoing and currently is still in their early testing stages.
The purpose of demonstrating the technology at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is to share what it has been able to accomplish so far, first impressions, and how it could benefit others in the future.
As more people use the technology, the better and more accurate it will become.
“There’s a ton of interest. There could be some pretty powerful applications for this” Solberg said. “They are learning and improving their program based on our experiences.”
The impacts of the Vence virtual fencing at the Refuge will continue to be tested in the future.
To learn more about SFA and their project with the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, visit their website at https://www.sfa-mn.org/2022/07/14/refuge-research-culminates-in-well-attended-field-day/ .
To learn more about Vence virtual fencing, visit their website at https://vence.io/ .
“I can’t think of a better place in Minnesota to do this because of the challenges and maintenance. If we can figure out how to make this work at Sherburne, we can do this anywhere,” Voss said.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.