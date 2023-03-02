Utilities manager Keith Butcher gives voice to Princeton at MMUA

Princeton Public Utilities (PPU) General Manager Keith Butcher has a new title to add to his repertoire after being elected to the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association (MMUA) board of directors.
MMUA represents the interests of Minnesota’s municipal electric, gas, and water utilities with the goal to support and serve those utilities as they improve service to customers.
“MMUA was formed a long time ago as a way for the municipalities to get together and stay on top of legislative efforts and safety programs, to make sure we can keep up with those things,” Butcher said. “It’s a way to help us work together, communicate together, and learn from each other. The more we can learn from each other the better.”
The MMUA board of directors stays up to date with the Minnesota legislature and advocates for the interests of municipalities across the state. If the legislature looks into passing laws affecting utilities, MMUA works to voice how those laws would impact communities like Princeton.
“MMUA tries to be that voice at the legislature or regulatory industries to advocate for our community. What works for a regulation like Excel versus what works for a small town utility can be different,” Butcher said.
Butcher has worked in public utilities in some form or another for almost 25 years and has been general manager of the PPU since 2019. During that time, he has been a consistent member of MMUA.
When a seat opened up on the MMUA board of directors, Butcher was nominated by the nominations committee and unanimously elected to the board during the MMUA January membership meeting.
“I was excited. I’ve been in the utility industry for almost 25 years now, and I’ve actually done work with MMUA, so I know a lot of the staff and membership. To be able to continue to serve, I was just super excited,” Butcher said.
Similar to the goals of MMUA, Butcher hopes to continue to keep people informed about legislative activities and safety regulations. He also hopes to continue to advocate for innovative products and services to support customers.
As a local government agency, the MMUA and its board of directors works for the people. The board holds monthly public meetings where people can come to give suggestions on what they wish to see in the world of utilities.
“MMUA is really wanting to help those local communities, to give people a voice in how their utilities are operated,” Butcher said. “There’s a lot of stuff that goes on outside of our community that directly impacts us (Princeton), so to have a seat at the table I think is always good to get our perspective known and advocate for us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.