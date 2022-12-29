Upcoming jail study approved by the county

After considering bids from two different vendors for a jail facilities study, the Mille Lacs County Board opted to enter into a contract with the consulting firm, Justice Planners, to complete an evaluation of the county’s jail facilities. The study cannot exceed $86,895, according to the contract – $90,000 was set aside for the study in the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan and budget.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Dillon Hayes said Justice Planners offers the “best value” and is the vendor that is “most adequately equipped.” Justice Planners has conducted jail studies across the state and country, including Beltrami County in Minnesota. Jail Administrator Bradley Hunt said the Beltrami County administrator is “happy” with how the study was conducted.
Commissioner Dave Oslin said that the firm has “pretty good credentials;” Chair Genny Reynolds noted that the study is a “long time coming.”
In October, Hunt outlined to the county board of commissioners that four different options could come out of the study: first, that nothing changes; second, that the county starts from scratch on its jail facilities; third, the county invests in renovation; or fourth, all inmates are housed outside the county at other jail facilities.
Hayes said county staff “don’t want a recommendation from the study.” Rather, they want to bring the data the Justice Planners gather to the board, and the board will use that data to make a decision. Other counties have used architectural firms, but Mille Lacs County didn’t want to go that route, he added.
According to the Justice Planners website, “We are not an architectural firm and are not biased towards new and larger facilities. We are, however, committed to identifying the justifiable facility needs of an agency, and providing an objective process of developing a plan for new or rehabilitated facilities that meets the needs of our client.”
The scope of the consulting services includes stakeholder interviews, data analysis of the criminal justice system, evaluating the facility and operations, projection model scenarios and staffing analyses.
The study begins before the end of the year and is expected to take about six months.
