Upcoming jail study approved by the county

After considering bids from two different vendors for a jail facilities study, the Mille Lacs County Board opted to enter into a contract with the consulting firm, Justice Planners, to complete an evaluation of the county’s jail facilities. The study cannot exceed $86,895, according to the contract – $90,000 was set aside for the study in the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan and budget.

Mille Lacs County Administrator Dillon Hayes said Justice Planners offers the “best value” and is the vendor that is “most adequately equipped.” Justice Planners has conducted jail studies across the state and country, including Beltrami County in Minnesota. Jail Administrator Bradley Hunt said the Beltrami County administrator is “happy” with how the study was conducted.

