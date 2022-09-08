Unlikely friends band together to repair flooding damage at Princeton dog park

Hidden in a small corner of Princeton lies Riebe Park. A park rich with hiking trails along the Rum River, a disc golf course, and a space dedicated to locals and their furry friends.
With a fenced yard, some trees, a picnic table, and room to run, the park provides a safe place for people and their dogs to temporarily forgo the leash in exchange for exploration and play.
As their dogs played and socialized, the owners took time to get to know each other.
Almost every day the same group of people gather at the dog park with their dogs, and during that time, they built a friendship that has led to repairs and preservation of their shared slice of Princeton.
People of all ages, backgrounds, beliefs, and interests found a unique friendship which all began over the love they share for their pets.
Once the spring of 2022 hit, so did a memorable week of storms causing the Rum River to overflow and flood its surrounding areas, including Riebe Park and the dog park it contains.
As the flood waters abated, it revealed the destruction of around 260 feet of the fencing of the dog park making the area unusable for its regulars and leaving their dogs without a free space to run and play.
In an effort to keep their dogs exercised while the city worked to find time and resources to repair the fence, the dog owners tried bringing them to other local parks for time off their leashes to run, but their efforts were quickly thwarted by city officials and they were told to keep the dogs leashed.
Once again, the dogs and their owners were left without a gathering place.
Soon after, the friends heard word from the city that the fence would not be able to be repaired until October of this year, meaning they would not have a place to bring their dogs to run for the summer and part of the fall.
With nowhere else to go, the friends banded together and made the decision to repair the fence themselves.
Jessica Babb and Eric Babb, two members of the dog park friends who work for Souls Church in Princeton, reached out to the city and began working to get the fence repaired as a part of the church’s monthly service day for the community.
The city helped them by providing the top rail, fabric, and posts to build the fence itself and sent out one of its workers to oversee the project for safety and quality reasons.
“The city was very nice to us. They just gave us posts, top rail, and fabric. We had to reuse everything else. We had a gentleman out here when we first started, helping us with what we could and couldn’t do. They were very helpful,” said Larry Dugan, a retired electronics engineer and regular of the Riebe Park dog park.
On June 18, 2022 the materials were dropped off at the dog park at 9:30 a.m. and the friends got to work.
Eleven of the dog park regulars showed up to help put the new fence in place for part of the day, while seven of them were able to stay the whole day.
Those who helped repair the damaged fence were Ron Demski, Tyrone Bell, Jessica Babb, Eric Babb, Carter Babb, Stacy Felicino, Heidi Bell, Faith Goenner, Cori Poltiske, Jay Anderson, Larry Dugan, and Geoff Dunam.
“I was glad to see all the people that came out, we had a lot of people that couldn’t make it. I was really happy to see all the support from the people that don’t typically come to the dog park,” Dugan said. “We appreciated the help of the people who were here. It was a group effort.”
Others who were unable to stay for the whole day or those from the community who learned of what the group was doing that day showed up with snacks and drinks, filling a picnic table to show their support.
“It was neat, a bunch of locals loaded up the picnic table with sweets,” said Geoff Dunam, a retired carpenter supervisor and dog park regular.
Dunam stated he was one of the leaders in the group working to repair the fence. He showed up to the park the day of repairs with a truck full of tools and his ATV to help stretch the fence and move equipment from place to place.
Once the repairs were completed, the dog park ended up being reduced by around 40 yards, but the downsizing did not matter to those who frequent the dog park because they once again had a safe place where their dogs could play freely.
Riebe Park and its enclosed dog park is located at 203 4th Street Circle North in Princeton.
EDITOR’S NOTE: At the time of the group photo taken for this story on Tuesday, Sept. 6, a large tree branch fell on top of the entrance and exit to the dog park in Riebe Park. No person nor dog were injured from the fallen branch, but the event spurred conversation about the dog park regulars banding together once again to repair the fence. Luckily, their services were not required as the fencing was not significantly damaged.
