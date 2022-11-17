United we stand

As this latest election cycle wraps up, I want to send a heartfelt thank you to our community.
Although I enjoy watching democracy in action, this time of year can create a perception that, as a people, we are at opposite ends of a wide chasm. I don’t believe that to be true.
In my experience as a superintendent, we are a strong community, and we are better together. When we embrace our differences and come together to find common ground, that is when we are strongest.
November begins a season of gratitude. I am thankful for our highly engaged students who continue to rise above challenges and inspire me daily with their passion for learning.
I am grateful for our team members, teachers, staff, and administrators dedicated to making a difference in students’ lives.
I deeply appreciate our families and community, who continue supporting our schools as volunteers, business partners, and advocates for students. Schools are an integral part of a community, and we are all partners working together to impact children’s lives positively.
Many school districts are struggling to hire and retain staff. Though not immune to the same struggles, we have a fully staffed workforce supporting student needs. Our food service staff provides healthy, filling meals. Our custodial staff keeps our buildings and grounds clean and safe. Our educators, support staff, and administrators provide an excellent education that guarantees a bright future for students in our community.
But we can’t do these things alone. We value the continued support and respect of our community. We are grateful for you, and I hope you will join me in celebrating and appreciating our staff. They are our neighbors, friends, and family, and they deserve our thanks for filling such important roles in our schools and our society.
In this season of gratitude, I am reminded of the many ways we are blessed in Princeton. We have team members who step up to the plate and overcome adversity in the best interest of students. We have business partners supporting our Career Pathways, ensuring Princeton High School graduates are ready to take on the world in college and careers. The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce continues to strengthen and promote the community, ensuring we are united.
As I look toward the close of 2022, I hope we can be thankful and work together for the betterment of our community. To show respect for each other and our different perspectives, and to reach for understanding before anger.
I have great pride in our Tigers and Princeton Public Schools, and I hope that everyone will join me in ensuring that our students continue to receive the education they deserve in an environment that makes Princeton proud. Together, we are one.
Ben Barton is the superintendent of the Princeton School District.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.