Union-Times' Jeff Hage recognized by MNA with 4 writing awards

Monticello Times and Union-Times managing editor Jeff Hage won four awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, including top awards for government and public affairs reporting and arts and entertainment reporting.
The stories all appeared in the Monticello Times.
The awards were announced Thursday, Jan. 26 at the association’s annual convention in Brooklyn Park.
Hage won first place for his coverage of the challenges within the Big Lake Police Department in the government and public affairs category.
Four stories made up the winning entry: Former chief linked to election smear campaign; Hayen placed on leave; Olson to be acting chief; Police chief resigns after ATF, FBI investigation into gun purchase;
Judges commented, “Exceptional reporting with great use of documents and meeting coverage to provide clear, multi-sourced writing of what happened. The presentation of the story also made it very easy to follow with the great use of subheds.”
Hage also received a first-place award for his coverage of the installation of a sculpture in Monticello’s East Bridge Park.
Titled, “‘The Gathering’ brings beauty of sculpture, community to Monticello’s East Bridge Park,” the story chronicles Alan and Dr. Nicole Mary Milligan’s design process and construction of the East Bridge Park sculpture.
Hage received second-place honors in the hard news category for his story titled, “Police chief resigns after ATF, FBI investigation into gun purchase.”
The story explored the resignation of then-Big Lake Police Chief Matt Hayen.
Judges commented, “Maintained objectivity throughout the story, excellent retelling of council statements, good use of press statement.”
Finally, Hage won third place in the human interest story division for his story on Amy Walz and her therapy dog Willow that makes Wednesday visits with students at Monticello Middle School.
In all, newspapers in the Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota (APG-ECM) family took home 26 first-, 23 second- and 20 third-place awards at the Better Newspaper Contest banquet.
Of special note, Natalie Ryder of the Forest Lake Times, Natalie Cierzan of the Sun Sailor (Eden Prairie, Excelsior and Hopkins) and Nikki Hallman of the County News Review (Cambridge/North Branch) who took first, second and third place awards, respectively, in the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award category, which is the rookie-of-the-year award for new reporters.
The Times’ sister paper, The Laker Pioneer of Mound/Long lake, won a third-place award for general excellence. as did the Little Falls-based Morrison County Record.
