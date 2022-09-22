In the brief history of the Pizza Bowl, the matchup between Princeton and Milaca under the Friday night lights, there’s always been hype into the contest between the two schools separated by less than 20 miles.

The Princeton Tigers and Milaca Wolves will square off on Friday night in the fourth annual Pizza Bowl. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Milaca’s Claffy Field.

This year, as both teams sit at 3-0 and ranked amongst the top-10 of each of their respective classes, there may be even more anticipation into the fourth annual Pizza Bowl.

The Pizza Bowl Trophy has spent the last three years in Princeton as Milaca will look to snap that streak on Friday night. 
