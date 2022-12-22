Turnovers loomed large to the outcome of the Milaca girls basketball team and its contest on Dec. 16, taking on Kimball Area.
Throwing the ball over 35 times, the Wolves saw a second half lead vanish, as the team fell in overtime to the Cubs by a 55-53 final score in Milaca’s old gym. Kimball scored 28 points off of the Milaca miscues, playing a big part in the defeat.
“We were never truly comfortable in against their pressure and we didn’t make good decisions,” said coach Lance Dalbey on the errors. “When you do that against a strong, veteran team, they make you pay.”
Into the contest, the Cubs surged to the early lead as Milaca’s mistakes started to pile up. Trailing for a majority of the first half, the Wolves regained some composure to lead by a single point into halftime.
Returning from the break, Milaca and Kimball traded baskets before the Wolves appeared ready to handle the pressure from the Cubs.
Embarking on a 10-0, capped by a Maggie Westling hoop plus the harm, the Wolves led by a 40-29 tally with 9:32 to go in the game.
From there, the turnovers reared their head again, said Dalbey.
“We struggled taking care of the ball all night, and when we got ourselves in foul trouble in the second half, it took its toll on us as we tried to break their pressure,” he said.
The 11-point lead the Wolves had, slowly begun to disappear, with Kimball briefly taking a lead before Milaca tied things back up at 50-50 in time to force overtime.
A tight overtime frame ensued, with the Cubs outscoring the Wolves by two points to claim the victory.
Westling finished the night with a near triple-double, leading the team with 19 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in the loss. Lillian Voss was the next high scorer via her 14 points on three made 3-pointers.
The loss moved the Wolves to 3-2.
Dropping the contest to the seasoned team from Kimball presents a great opportunity, said Dalbey.
“We were obviously disappointed in the loss and felt that we could have easily won that game, but we also recognize the great learning opportunities from a loss like this for our young team against a veteran team like Kimball.”
Getting the chance to improve on the turnovers, the Wolves were next in action on Dec. 20, hosting Aitkin in a contest that was played after the Union-Times’ deadline.
Following the contest against the Gobblers, Milaca next traveled to Chisago Lakes two days later to battle the Wildcats in its last contest prior to Christmas. The game is set to tip at 4:30 p.m. at Chisago Lakes High School.
