Turnovers loomed large to the outcome of the Milaca girls basketball team and its contest on Dec. 16, taking on Kimball Area.

Throwing the ball over 35 times, the Wolves saw a second half lead vanish, as the team fell in overtime to the Cubs by a 55-53 final score in Milaca’s old gym. Kimball scored 28 points off of the Milaca miscues, playing a big part in the defeat.

Milaca’s Maggie Westling is guarded in the paint by a pair of Kimball Cubs. The Wolves fell 55-53 in overtime to Kimball on Dec. 16. 
