Turning the page: Princeton teen sees future as state lawmaker

When the Minnesota Legislature approved a series of gun control measures in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 16, a 16-year-old Princeton girl had intimate knowledge of the issue.
The DFL-majority House gave final approval early Tuesday to a public safety package that includes a “red flag” law. Under the “red flag” provision, a judge can be petitioned to approve taking firearms from someone who “poses a significant danger” of harming others or is at risk of suicide.
Coral Porter, an 11th grader at Faith Christian School in Pease, spent a week in April as a legislative page at the state capitol in St. Paul.
In addition to meeting lawmakers and working as a page running documents back and forth between lawmakers, Coral and her group of pages engaged in a mock committee meeting where they learned how legislators research, discuss/debate and address difficult and divisive issues.
Coincidently, the issue Coral tackled during her week in St. Paul was the gun control issue- or Red Flag law.
“I learned a lot about gun safety and whether or not the police or family members should ask judges to take guns from someone,” Coral said.
“The argument was that this should be done for someone’s own safety or the safety of others,” she said.
After days of discussing the Red Flag law, the page’s met in a mock conference committee on the last day of their page experience.
“I was on the side opposing the bill,” said Coral, noting that discussion both favoring and opposing the bill led to the offering of many amendments.
By the time the pages adjourned, the Red Flag was approved by the mock lawmakers- just as the bill passed in the Legislature in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 16.
Coral calls heading to St. Paul and serving in the page program as one of the best experiences of her life.
She was inspired to apply for the program by her father, with whom she says she shares a love of history, and her high school principal, Nathan Johnson.
“Mr. J’s government class is my favorite ever taken,” Coral said.
It was Johnson who told Coral about the page program, who wrote a letter recommending Coral for the program, and assisted her in revising a written essay required to get into the program.
Coral says she could hardly contain her excitement when she learned through an email that she had been selected for the program.
“I was happy and excited, but at the same time anxious because I was going to spend a week so far away from home,” Coral said.
Upon arriving in St. Paul on a Sunday, Coral and the other seven pages were put up in a hotel near the state capitol.
She awoke Monday to the start of a series of long, eight to nine hour days working with the walls of the storied state capitol.
Monday began with an overview of the page program and the duties the pages would have while in St. Paul.
It was Monday that the pages first received and reviewed their mock bill on the Red Flag law.
Coral and the pages also got to meet with state representatives- including Coral’s hometown representative.
“I got to meet Kurt Daudt,” Coral said of the Crown Republican who represents Princeton in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“He’s a real cool person,” she said.
She also saw Issac Schultz, who represents Milaca- and Foreston where her school is located- but did not meet with Schultz.
“We met lots of representatives, and they were all happy to meet with us pages,” Coral said.
“They shared stories about how they got to the Capitol, what they do on the House floor, and were interested in what we wanted to do with our futures,” she said.
One of the most interesting things Coral got to see while in St. Paul was the passing of the marijuana bill in the Minnesota House.
It was probably a history-making vote, she acknowledged.
Coral says she was surprised by how much she loved the day-to-day workings of the legislative process in St. Paul.
But it was something else that surprised her even more.
“I didn’t think I’d make the close friendships that I did,” Coral said.
“I didn’t expect that to happen so fast after spending such a short time together,” she added.
While its been a few weeks since the pages spent a week together in St. Paul, Coral and members of her page class still text-message each other regularly and talk about “hanging out” again someday in the future.
The experience also has Coral looking forward to a potential future “page reunion” being discussed.
“It would be fun to meet past pages and see where they are today,” Coral said.
While Coral doesn’t know if any past pages have gone on to be state representatives or state senators, she can see that being in her future.
“I learned that I might want to be a state representative or senator,” Coral said.
“I meant what I said when I said this was the best week of my life,” she said.
Since participating in the page program, Coral says she sees things “through a new lens.”
That’s in part, she says, because she got to learn about the legislative process in a “hands-on” way.
“And from what I’ve seen, there are some things that could use some work.”
When Coral graduates from high school a year from now, some of those things that could “use some work” will be on her mind.
“I want to be a state representative and have a role in making change,” Coral said. “I really want to do that.”
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
