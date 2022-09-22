 Skip to main content
Truckerfest Music Festival returning to Princeton

truckerfest.jpg

The third annual Truckerfest Music Festival will take place at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds in Princeton from Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9.

 Photo provided by the Happy Trucker Show

The Mille Lacs County fairgrounds in Princeton are readying to welcome the return of the third annual Truckerfest Music Festival on Oct. 7 - 8.

An extension of the Happy Trucker show, the Truckerfest Music Festival features two full days of music and activities.

