‘Triangle Factory Fire Project’ debuts as MHS one act play

A scene from the Milaca High School one act play performance of “The Triangle Factory Fire Project” on Friday, Jan. 27. From left to right are Shaylee Koenig playing Mrs. Belmont, Shyla Knutson playing Rose Freedman, Aria Shoemaker playing Margaret Schwartz, and Jaydin Nelson playing Yetta Lubitz.
Milaca High School’s one act play crew directed by Audrey French performed its play of the season to the public on Friday, Jan. 27.
“The Triangle Factory Fire Project” is a one act play arranged from a full-length play. Both explore the working conditions in the early 1900s when organized unions were needed to remedy unsafe working conditions.
Based on real-life historical events, the play shows the devastating effects of the Triangle Waist Factory fire that occurred on March 25 in 1911 in New York City. As a result of the fire which began on the eighth floor and spread to the 10th floor of the building, 146 workers died, the majority of which were young immigrant workers.
The workers attempted to escape the building but were trapped by locked doors and inadequate safety equipment.
“The Triangle Factory Fire Project” by Christopher Pieler in collaboration with Scott Alan Evens and produced with a special arrangement through Dramatist Play Services, uses eyewitness accounts, court transcriptions, and other archival material to create a moment-by-moment account of the fire and the social upheaval that followed.
The Milaca High School one act play performance of “The Triangle Factory Fire Project” consisted of 19 cast and crew members as follows.
Jordan Nelson played William Shepherd, Tyson Toberman played Samuel Gompers and Croker, Lainey Trubencach played Rose Schiederman and Kate, Shaylee Koenig played Mrs. Belmont and Ethel, Alexandra Braun played Charles Bostwick, Aria Shoemaker played Margaret Schwartz, Sarah Strohmayer played Max Schwartz, Mary Strohmayer played Samuel Bernstein, Eli Shoemaker played William Bernstein, Katelyn Walker played Dinah Lifschitz, Shyla Knutson played Rose Freedman, Jaydin Nelson played Yetta Lubitz, Emily Arens played Mary Alter, and Eva Neuhart played Eddie Markowitz.
Lights and sound were conducted by Chase Hoebelheinrich and Abby Allen. Laura Meidema was the crew member.
Following the public performance of the play, the Milaca High School one act play team performed at Milaca High School against five other schools where it took first place and qualified for sections. The group will be moving on to the St. Cloud State University Performing Arts Center where it will compete against eight other schools at sections. The school that takes first place at sections will move on to the state competition.
