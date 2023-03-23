Tri-CAP expands public transportation route into Elk River

Tri-CAP in Mille Lacs County began an expanded route from Milaca to Elk River at the beginning of March.
The route runs through Milaca, Princeton, Zimmerman, and Elk River to further connect citizens of Mille Lacs County to Sherburne County. The route will also be set up to allow pick-ups within three to five miles off of Highway 169 depending on whether the roads are paved or not.
Alongside the expanded route, the hours of operation have also been expanded.
Monday through Friday first pick-up in Milaca is at 6 a.m. and the last ride from Milaca is at 5:45 p.m.
Saturday operations will also be returning following its cancellation during the COVID-19 pandemic with the first ride at 8 a.m. and the last ride at 4:45 p.m. in Milaca.
Times for pick-ups and last rides will be adjusted based on the location of travel.
As of now, the expanded route and hours of operation will be available through the end of the 2023 calendar year at which time they will be reevaluated for renewal based on the interest and number of riders.
Fares for the rides have remained the same at $1.25 per one way ride from inside city limits to another location in city limits, $3 per one way ride from a rural location to inside city limits, and an additional $.75 for same day reservations. Reduced token pricing is also available.
Routes are subject to change. Call ahead for updated route information and reservations at 320-251-1612.
