Tri-CAP expands public transportation route into Elk River

Tricap van

Tri-CAP public transport expanded its route through Milaca, Princeton, Zimmerman to Elk River. The transport company also expanded its hours during the week and returned services to Saturday’s.

 Submitted photo

Tri-CAP in Mille Lacs County began an expanded route from Milaca to Elk River at the beginning of March.

The route runs through Milaca, Princeton, Zimmerman, and Elk River to further connect citizens of Mille Lacs County to Sherburne County. The route will also be set up to allow pick-ups within three to five miles off of Highway 169 depending on whether the roads are paved or not.

