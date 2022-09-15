 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular

Traveling worry free with Come Travel With Me

  • 0
Carline Sargent.jpg
Buy Now

Carline Sargent of Come Travel With Me is readying for three large trips in 2023. One called the British Landscapes, one to Alaska, and one to the Danube river in Europe.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

With travel often comes moments of frustration, worry, and stress. Come Travel With Me, aims to take those worries away for worry free travel opportunities in Princeton, Milaca, and surrounding areas.

Carline Sargent first started Come Travel With Me five years ago before she retired from her career as a teacher.

Tags

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK