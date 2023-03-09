Township elections take place Tuesday, March 14

Tuesday, March 14 is the day for townships across the state to hold its elections for township officials.
The filing period to run in the township election closed on Jan. 17.
Below are the townships in the area, the positions open for the election, and who filed for those positions. Townships are listed in alphabetical order.
Baldwin Township: Brian Lawerence filed for the three year Supervisor C position. Baldwin is holding a special election for the Supervisor A position which has one remaining year in the term. Carla Mertz, Jeff Holm, and Alan Walker filed for the position.
Bogus Brook Township: Matt Bishman filed for the three year supervisor position. Gary Gray filed for the two year treasurer position.
Blue Hill Township: Edward Evans filed for the open Supervisor position which is a three year term. Francine Larson filed for the two year treasurer position. Blue Hill is holding a special election for a Supervisor position with one remaining year on its term. Bill Andresen, James Artmann, and Larry Handshoe all filed for the position.
Greenbush Township: Richard Bronson filed for the open three year Supervisor position.
Milaca Township: Harold Bauer and Jayson Karas both filed for the open three year Supervisor position. Tamara James filed for the open two year treasurer position.
Milo Township: Charlie Bemis and Michael Peterson both filed for the open three year Supervisor position. Deborah Earl filed for the open two year treasurer position.
Page Township: Laura Murphy, incumbent, filed for the two year treasurer position. The Supervisor A position, a three year term, is also open. However, no one filed for the position. If there is a winner, it will be by write-in votes.
Princeton Township: Dan Hiller filed for Seat one which is a three year term. Mike Bishman and David Persing both filed for Seat four which is a three year term.
To find out more information about the township election, find your polling location, or to check your voting status, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/. For other information about each township and its elections, contact the township clerk.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.