Head coach: Jon Steinbrecher
2022 season: The Princeton boys tennis team demonstrated growth all season long on the courts last season, earning a home section contest to end the year.
“We ended pretty strong,” said coach Jon Steinbrecher. “We competed well from the beginning of the season to the end of the season with a lot of improvement. The guys put in a great effort last year.”
The 8-8 season was a five-win improvement from 2021.
Key returners: Again suiting up for Princeton will have two of the top single players in Kaden and Deklan Mai, who filled the No. 2 and No. 3 spots for the Tigers last season.
Along Kaden and Deklan Mai, Princeton brings back Ben Kelzer and Jake Schmitz with each having varsity experience from last season.
What to watch for: Though some players will return for the Tigers, the team is going to rely on some younger tennis players to fill the rest of the varsity openings.
“We have some kids that played some high JV that will be popping in to the lower singles or lower doubles at the varsity level,” said Steinbrecher.
Helping fill out that varsity lineup again features a growth in numbers for the program.
“Numbers right now are super good. We have a total of 45 players out from seventh to 12th grade,” said Steinbrecher.
With the mix of numbers, returning and budding talent, Steinbrecher believes the Tigers have things under control on the courts this season.
“We have a lot of talent out there, with our younger players coming up and the potential, we’ll do alright,” he said.
Despite the limited time outside, Princeton gets the chance to compete, heading to Gustavus Adolphus College’s indoor facility for a triangular on April 6.
