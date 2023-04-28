Suffering a 6-1 loss to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, April 18, the Princeton boys tennis team was hungry to get back on the right track into the head-to-head on Monday night, versus Sauk Rapids-Rice, on the Storm’s court.
Able to get just what they were looking for, the Tigers bounced back in a big way, sweeping away Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7-0.
Prior to righting the ship against the Storm, Princeton hosted the Mississippi 8 foes in the Wildcats. Kaden Mai got things started for the Tiger on the right foot, dispatching his foe from Chisago Lakes.
Mai opened with a first set victory at 6-4 before struggling in the second set and falling 6-2. Headed to a third and decisive set, Mai found his form from the first set, dominating to a 6-1 decision and the three-set victory.
Though getting the win by Mai at No. 1 singles, that proved to be it for the Tigers against the Wildcats.
The only other set for the Princeton that went to a third set was the No. two singles of Deklan Mai, but the freshman ultimately fell.
Dropping the match versus the Wildcats, the Tigers came into the battle at Sauk Rapids-Rice ready to roll. Unlucky for the Storm, the Tigers served up a dominating win.
Each match was decided in straight sets in favor of Princeton with the team sweeping both doubles and singles. Singles saw Deklan Mai, Jake Schmitz, Preston Mai and Matthew Fouquette pick up wins.
On the doubles side, the pairings of Ben Kelzer with Kaden Mai, Vinnie Zarletti and Carter Pruet, plus Lukas Abrahamson and Brennan Close claim victories.
The win was the second in the last three matches for the Tigers after starting the season 0-5.
Looking to keep up the momentum from match versus the Storm, Princeton was back in action the following night, heading to Big Lake. The contest versus the Hornets was not completed at the Union-Times’ deadline.
