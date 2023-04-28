Suffering a 6-1 loss to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, April 18, the Princeton boys tennis team was hungry to get back on the right track into the head-to-head on Monday night, versus Sauk Rapids-Rice, on the Storm’s court.

Sports P BT beats Storm.jpg

Princeton’s Ben Kelzer delivers a serve in his doubles match against Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, April 18.

Able to get just what they were looking for, the Tigers bounced back in a big way, sweeping away Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7-0.

