A defeated Graham Peterson sits in thought after the 1-point loss to St. Francis in the section championship on Thursday, March 16. Peterson poured in 27 points to lead the Tigers but it wasn’t enough, ending Princeton’s season on the hardwood. 

Slowing down the Princeton Tigers boys basketball team has been a tall task all season long.

Princeton’s Aaron Keykal and St. Francis’ Matthew Bothun battle for the rebound during the Section 5AAA Championship on Thursday, March 16, at the neutral site of Monticello High School. The Saints upset the Tigers by a 59-58 tally in overtime.  

Averaging over 80 points a game into the Section 5AAA Championship versus St. Francis on Thursday, March 16, at Monticello, it was going to take a well-executed game plan and the hoping of a loose whistle by the referees to knock off Princeton.

