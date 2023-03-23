Slowing down the Princeton Tigers boys basketball team has been a tall task all season long.
Averaging over 80 points a game into the Section 5AAA Championship versus St. Francis on Thursday, March 16, at Monticello, it was going to take a well-executed game plan and the hoping of a loose whistle by the referees to knock off Princeton.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Saints received both as the third-seeded team knocked off top-seeded Princeton by a 59-58 score in the physical and defensive contest that needed overtime to decide a victor.
Though disappointed by the setback, coach Brett Cloutier had to give it to the Saints for executing their strategy to a tee.
“They came into the game with a game plan and dared the refs to call it. Good defensive game plan by St. Francis. All credit to them on the defensive side,” he said.
That effort made it hard to initiate what had been the Tigers’ bread and butter on offense, said senior forward Aaron Keykal, with Princeton struggling to get going in the opening minutes of the section battle.
“They glued to Cooper (Drews) and Graham (Peterson) the entire game. Just setting picks or getting hand offs was challenging in itself,” he said. The slow start had St. Francis build an early 13-4 advantage.
Further troubling the Tigers was the inside presence of Saints Mathew Bothun, a six-foot-9 forward and Division I commit for the opponent, said senior guard Graham Peterson.
“Bothun was covering the roll and drives off the screen and rolls really well,” Peterson said.
On their heels to start the contest, the Tigers slowing started to adjust to the physical play and rebound from the early deficit. Princeton briefly took a 19-18 lead after Drews and Peterson each nailed a three-pointer with just over three minutes remaining in the first half.
However, St. Francis responded with 7-2 spurt to close the first and put Princeton in a hole at 26-21 into the break. The Tigers’ 21 points was a season low for a half.
That lead for the Saints held out of halftime with the Mississippi 8 foe building it to double digits at 37-26 with 11:26 to go. The season on the line, the Tigers knew they had to make a run, said Peterson.
“Just like our last section game, we were down in the second half so it was now or never.”
Taking matters into his own hands, Peterson sparked the Tigers offense to ignite a run. A three-pointer by Peterson and a flurry of points by Drews followed by another three by Peterson, and just like that, the Tigers had a 42-41 lead. The advantage was the first since the opening half.
“He (Peterson) stepped up and was great for us tonight. He led that comeback. Made threes and got to the rim. I’m just really impressed by how he’s developed himself as a basketball player this season,” said Cloutier.
With 6:02 left in the game, the Saints and Tigers traded punches for the duration of the contest until St. Francis took a late lead at 52-50 with 13 ticks left. Needing a basket to tie the game, Keykal was able to muscle up a clutch finish to force the tie. St. Francis had the chance to win in regulation but the Tigers came up with the stop to send the teams to overtime.
Sparked again by Peterson, the Tigers took a 58-55 lead before a basket by St. Francis cut the lead to a single point. On the ensuing possession, the Tigers looked to attack but instead an unforced error led to the Saints getting the ball back with 27 second left and the Tigers empty handed, putting the pressure back on the defense.
Given the chance, Cloutier would have called a timeout in the situation to regroup.
“I should have stopped the game and got us focused. That was 100 percent on me,” he said.
The opportunity led to the Saints cashing in on the chance, putting the Tigers up a tough spot, trailing 59-58, leaving 11 seconds to go. Keykal again was tasked with the shot as time winded down in the contest but the St. Francis defense and its contact on Keykal at the rim went uncalled, sealing the upset.
“Hats off to St. Francis. They defended really hard and were able to get away with some physical defense,” Cloutier said.
Peterson finished with 27 points in the loss while Drews and Keykal had 14 and 10 points, respectively. Keykal and Drews 24 points fell a full 20 points below their combined season average.
The loss ended the Tigers’ season at 22-6. St. Francis’ win was the first in three tries versus Princeton on the year.
Now, saying goodbye to the senior class, Cloutier remains thankful to had the chance to have coached the class and the historic things accomplished.
“These guys were in second grader when I first took over and it’s a group I have been able to see all the way through and watch from youth basketball and all the amazing things they have done,” he said, alluding to Drews’ record-breaking season in the scoring column, where the senior set both the program’s high mark (1,655) and a high for points in a season (724), the fifth straight Mississippi 8 title as well as countless other things shown by the class.
From the top of the team to the bottom, Cloutier will certainly miss the senior class.
“Plus the role guys that don’t show up in the box score, they did so much for us in the locker room and at practice. It’s going to be tough to see all of those guys go.”
Drews, Keykal, Peterson, Zach Andresen, Christian Williams, Reese Strube, Bryce Ternes and James Lutgen will all depart during the offseason.
