Heading to Isanti Middle School on Oct. 18, the Princeton cross country teams took on the Mississippi 8 Championships. Racing against the conference rivals, the Tigers claimed fifth on the girls side, while the boys took home sixth.

Sports P XC at M8.jpg

Princeton’s Julia Daubner races during the Mississippi 8 Championships on Oct. 18.  

The results were right where Princeton expected to place, said coach Tom Ostroot.

