Heading to Isanti Middle School on Oct. 18, the Princeton cross country teams took on the Mississippi 8 Championships. Racing against the conference rivals, the Tigers claimed fifth on the girls side, while the boys took home sixth.
The results were right where Princeton expected to place, said coach Tom Ostroot.
“We were happy with how the teams ran and competed at the Conference championship meet. Both the boys and girls teams finished right where they were ranked coming into the meet,” he said.
Julia Daubner, longtime leader of the pack for the Tigers, fought to a 20:32 to place 10th for the squad. Daubner, battling through illness during the meet, still was able to earn All-Conference with the showing for the fifth straight year.
Emily Lindgren (22:58), Elizabeth Daubner (23:48), Elsa Wogen (23:59), Anna Boulka (25:29) and Morgan Mundt (25:39) rounded things out for the Tigers.
The Bulldogs of Becker earned the Mississippi 8 crown while Isabel Mahoney of Monticello took gold via her time of 18:42.
Turning to the Princeton boys, the top four combination of Gavin Kivisto, Connor Quigley, Rander Draheim, and Adam Schreder performed well for the team, said Ostroot.
“Our boys ran together quite well with our top-4 going under 19 minutes,” he said.
Kivisto led the pack at 18:13, earning All-Conference honorable mention via a 21st place finish. Just barely missing out on joining Kivisto, Quigley came in at 18:22, one spot away from the award.
Draheim (19:35), Schreder (19:38), Shane Franklin (19:42), Bayden Brenteson (20:10) and Ethan Wagner (21:21) made up the rest of the varsity runners for the Tigers.
Big Lake took home the team title while the Hornets Owen Layton claimed first overall at 15:52.
Moving on from the Mississippi 8 meet, the Tigers next are scheduled to compete in the Section 5AA Championships on Oct. 27. The races are slated to begin starting at 3:30 p.m. at Bertram Regional Park in Monticello, racing the girls first.
Milaca battles against Granite Ridge foes
The postseason in now here for the Wolves cross country teams. That second season began on Oct. 18, with a trip to the Little Falls Country Club to take on the Granite Ridge Conference Championships.
Milaca ran hard, placing seventh for girls and eighth for boys in the conference clash.
Highlighting the meet for the Wolves was sophomore Rollie Steinbrecher. Steinbrecher powered to a 18:02, earning the runner a 15th place finish, giving him All-Conference honors.
“That was a nice win for him and nice accomplishment for the team,” said coach Dave Dillan on the showing.
William Lange (19:27), Thomas Leom (20:31), Damiel Linden (21:10) and Gabriel Jergens (21:30) rounded out the varsity line up for the Milaca boys.
Griffen Ward of St. Cloud Cathedral took home the conference championship at 16:53, also helping the Crusaders to a Granite Ridge Championship.
Turning to the girls side of the meet for the Wolves, Ellie Linden was first to cross the finish line for Milaca, as she came in at 23:44. Linden placed 39th with the effort. Sophie Schlenker (24:00), Hannah Braun (24:44), Brittany Carlson (25:40) and Chase Hoebelheinrich (26:05) completed the varsity runners for the Wolves.
Zimmerman’s Hailee Zimpel raced to first in the meet while St. Cloud Cathedral earned first for girls as well.
The Wolves had a pair of junior varsity runners standout as Alex Tenhaken (18:53) and Kirsten Batien (22:21) placed second and third in their respective junior varsity races for the team.
Milaca now readies for the Section 5AA Championships, set to begin on Oct. 27.
Dillan is keeping things simple for team into the stacked field.
“You go out there, compete and see what you can do,” he said.
The races are slated to begin starting at 3:30 p.m. at Bertram Regional Park in Monticello, racing the girls first.
