Lucy Knutson, a member of the Princeton softball team, took home Mississippi 8 All-Conference honors.

 Photo by Michael Pappas / Union-Times

Off the season that saw the Princeton softball team win its most contests since the early 2000s, the Tigers claimed a handful of recognition to go along with the improvement on the field.

Leading the pack had sophomore shortstop Lucy Knutson and freshman infielder Sadie Meyer each earn spots on the Mississippi 8 All-Conference team for Princeton.

