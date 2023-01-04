The Princeton boys hockey team was close to breaking through.
“We talked about it after that Cambridge game, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted but we knew we were starting to get the details where we wanted and we were starting to play with more intensity,” said coach Andy Fondrick, as the Tigers sat with a 1-4 record following the Dec. 17 loss to the Bluejacket.
Now, winners of four straight, including a 4-1 victory over Simley on Dec. 28 for the Herb Brooks Classic Silver Division Classic, Princeton is now rolling. The game was held at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
After the rough start, the run through the Herb Brooks Classic was just the type of bounce back the coaching staff was looking for, said Fondrick.
“Our guys responded really well and had a phenomenal week and won a few games in fashions that we maybe wouldn’t have a couple weeks ago,” said the Tigers coach following the victory over Simley.
Goaltending has played a big role in the turnaround and the championship game versus the Spartans was no different, as senior netminder in James Koecher made 19 saves for the victory.
“Our team played together a lot better than we usually do, a lot of things are clicking right now and it’s turning out to be really good for us,” said Koecher, who has started all four games during the winning streak for Princeton.
Koecher’s hot hand was evident in the first period in the contest against Simley. While only being tested five times, Koecher stood tall on a couple excellent opportunities by the opponent.
“He (Koecher) made a couple big saves in the first period that gave us that lead and allowed us to stay aggressive,” said Fondrick.
Those big saves let Jake Patnode net the game’s first goal to earn the Tigers the 1-0 lead with 11:42 in the first period. Following a good run by the Spartans, another big save by Koecher, turned into instant offense for the Tigers as the team quickly worked the puck up the ice before Timmy Donnay lit the lamp for the 2-0 just 42 seconds later.
“It’s amazing having a goalkeeper you can trust. He’s a brick wall back there,” said Donnay. That 2-0 lead held into the first intermission.
Staked to the 2-0 lead, the second period had no scoring for either team, watching Simley hang around against the Tigers.
Taking the foot off the gas a little bit, Fondrick looked for a response to put the game away in the third. Donnay’s second goal of the night was just the answer he was hoping for.
“We had a great response in the third and that was what we came in and asked for,” Fondrick said.
The 3-0 lead was added to via a Levi Nelson goal to make it 4-0 before the Spartans got on the board at 4-1 with 3:42 left in the contest. That would be as close as Simley got, however, sealing the team’s fourth straight win and Herb Brooks Classic title.
“We knew we could pull it off, we had energy, momentum, the goal keeper and the players,” said Donnay.
Donnay led with his two goals while Patnode, Lane Olson and Levi Nelson each had two points of their own in the win.
Princeton’s penalty kill also loomed large in the victory, stopping Simley on all four chances the Spartans had on the man-up.
The Princeton varsity team wasn’t the only Tigers team to claim a title as the junior varsity also earned a first place finish in their bracket.
Up next
Back on track at 5-4 on the season, the winning streak isn’t the end goal for the Tigers.
“We got to make sure we continue this momentum,” Fondrick said.
The Tigers will return to the ice on Jan. 5, making the drive to East Bethel Ice Arena, battling with Northern Edge. Princeton and Northern Edge are slated to drop the puck at 7 p.m. in the conference clash.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.