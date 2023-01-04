The Princeton boys hockey team was close to breaking through.

“We talked about it after that Cambridge game, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted but we knew we were starting to get the details where we wanted and we were starting to play with more intensity,” said coach Andy Fondrick, as the Tigers sat with a 1-4 record following the Dec. 17 loss to the Bluejacket.

The Princeton boys hockey team poses with the banner acknowledging their championship at TRIA Rink. 
Levi Nelson takes a faceoff during the Tigers’ 4-1 win over Simley on Dec. 28.
