After a tough loss by the Princeton wrestling team to Mississippi 8 foe Becker on Dec. 6, where the Bulldogs chomped the Tigers by a 49-16 margin, the team looked to get back on track during the Andover Husky Invite on Dec. 10.
The Tigers accomplished their goal, placing fifth in the 14-team tournament, while also witnessing several Princeton athletes claim first place finishes. The Tigers took fifth place despite missing its full team due to sickness or injury, as the team wrestled with four weights open on the day.
Reaching the strong finish was nice to see but there was room for improvement for Princeton, said Tigers coach Louie Servaty, who is splitting head coaching duties with Brian Hellman this season.
“We ended up fairly well,” he said. “We could have done better but we always have stuff where we can improve on.”
Princeton relied heavily on two longtime names for the program in Tyler Wells and Ethan Ballweber to set the tone on the day. Wells and Ballweber both powered to first place finishes in the meet in similarly dominating fashion.
Wells opened his day in the 138-pound bracket with a technical fall at 22-7 followed by another in the second round via a matching 22-7 margin to push the senior and future wrestler for St. Cloud State University into the championship match.
Figuring for a tighter contest, Wells had other plans, wrapping up his third technical decision of the day with a 26-11 score for first place. Wells’ performance earned him the outstanding wrestler award for the tournament.
Not to be out done by Wells, Ballweber opened by dismantling his opponent in a 20-4 TF before a major decision in the second round pushed the senior to the final for the 152-pound bracket. Ballweber then engaged in a tight match, still clawing to a 7-1 victory.
Joining Wells and Ballweber had Parker Adkins and Will Shultz come out as top dog in their respective brackets as well. Adkins, a former state wrestler in his own right, took the title by beating an opponent from Mound Views with a 9-4 decision for first at 160-pounds.
As for Shultz, the 182-pound wrestler won by major decision in the first round, followed by two pins for first place.
Rounding out strong performances for the Tigers had Dalton Vanderbeek claim third place while Bryce Haubenschild and Kevin Boeke each fought to fourth. James Kohl suffered an overtime loss to give him sixth place in the meet.
Most impressive by the Princeton finishes was the competition level as many teams in attendance were formidable.
“This year, it seemed like the competition with the five, six, seven teams on the top there, all the way around were solid,” said Servaty.
With the holiday season right around the corner, the biggest thing in the coming weeks for the Tigers team will be getting back to full strength and continuing to make weights, said Servaty.
“It will be getting guys down to weight after Christmas and getting healthy and figuring out what our lineup will be for the end of the year push.”
Before that, however, the Tigers will head to Monticello for a dual on Dec. 15 before heading north to battle with the Milaca Wolves and Little Falls Flyers the following night in a triangular at Milaca.
The match against the Magic will begin at 6 p.m. while the tri starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.
