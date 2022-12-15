After a tough loss by the Princeton wrestling team to Mississippi 8 foe Becker on Dec. 6, where the Bulldogs chomped the Tigers by a 49-16 margin, the team looked to get back on track during the Andover Husky Invite on Dec. 10.

Sports P W places fifth in Andover.jpg

Princeton’s Ethan Ballweber gains position over his opponent during the Andover Husky Invite on Dec. 10. 

The Tigers accomplished their goal, placing fifth in the 14-team tournament, while also witnessing several Princeton athletes claim first place finishes. The Tigers took fifth place despite missing its full team due to sickness or injury, as the team wrestled with four weights open on the day.

