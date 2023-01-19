The Princeton girls basketball team had the Monticello Magic on the ropes, during their Jan. 12 Mississippi 8 matchup on the hardwood.

Sports P GBB Tigers fall to Magic.jpg

Princeton’s Lillian Tidrick handles some pressure from the Monticello defense during the Jan. 12 contest versus the Magic. 

Leading by as many as 12 points in the first half, a rally by Monticello handed the Tigers the tough-loss by a 62-58 margin on Princeton’s court.

Load comments