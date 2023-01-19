The Princeton girls basketball team had the Monticello Magic on the ropes, during their Jan. 12 Mississippi 8 matchup on the hardwood.
Leading by as many as 12 points in the first half, a rally by Monticello handed the Tigers the tough-loss by a 62-58 margin on Princeton’s court.
Proud of the effort given by the Tigers, coach Rob Lark couldn’t fault the showing but had one complaint from the defeat.
“I’m not mad at all about the loss, I’m so happy about the way my team came out and fought, but we have to do a better job with fouling. We fouled like crazy,” Lark said.
Junior guard Kylie Ellingson credited the Magic for fighting back from the deficit.
“They are a good team, they just fought back,” she said.
Exchanging leads in the early goings, the Tigers and Magic found themselves tied at 19-19 with 8:08 to go in the first half before Princeton locked in. The Tigers mounted a 14-2 run to build their lead to double-digits over the formidable Magic team.
“They played inspired,” said Lark on the run. Monticello did trim the lead back to single digits as Princeton led 33-24 at halftime.
The second half had Princeton keep the Magic at bay, never quite relinquishing the lead, though the Magic cut the lead to as low as two points before the Tigers tallied a few baskets to get a couple possession advantage.
With time winding down, Princeton appeared to have weathered Monticello’s best effort, still holding a 5-point lead with 7:48 to go in the game. Then the Magic made their moved. Just 52 seconds later, the game was tied at 48-48.
A poorly timed turnover gave the Magic their first lead of the second half soon after.
Turnovers plagued Princeton in the second half, said Ellingson.
“In the second half, we were freaking out. We just threw the ball away too much.”
Despite the miscues, Princeton still remained within striking distance, even having a chance to tie the game in the final minute.
Down 61-58 with 34 seconds left, a Willa Waytashek 3-point attempt went astray as the Tigers were forced to foul. Princeton, however, quickly turned over the Magic before a travel resulted in the Tigers giving the ball right back.
Hitting a free throw to make it a two possession game, the Magic held on for the victory.
“They were just young mistakes,” said Lark on the errors down the stretch. “These are growing-pains and part of having a young team.”
Myranda Griesert and Lillian Tidrick each had 15 points in the loss for the Tigers.
Monticello moved to 10-3 with the victory over Princeton, dropping the team to 4-7 on the season.
The Tigers then played Grand Rapids on Jan. 14 in Princeton.
Grand Rapids 65, Princeton 31
The Tigers fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 34-point loss to the Thunderhawks.
Lillian Tidrick led the team with 11 points as the team fell to 4-8 on the year.
Following the loss to Grand Rapids, a busy week was up next for the Tigers. Princeton first played St. Francis on Jan. 17, before then hosting North Branch two days later. The Vikings and Tigers will tip at 7 p.m. in the Mississippi 8 matchup.
Hermantown will be next after the game versus North Branch, with Princeton heading north on Jan. 21 for the road test.
