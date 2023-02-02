Playing 20 days after their first match up, a 98-88 win for the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team, the Princeton Tigers were hungry to get revenge for the defeat in the Thursday, Jan. 26 rematch in Princeton.
In the second game, the Tigers were able to enact some revenge over the Bluejackets, pulling away for a 77-63 victory in a clash of the two top teams in the Mississippi 8.
“It was nice to come back here on the home turf and take it to them,” said Princeton senior forward Aaron Keykal, who combined with Cooper Drews for 52 points.
Tigers coach Brett Cloutier agreed fully with his senior player.
“Beating a team that made us have a reality check after that first loss as a group, coaching staff including in that, was good,” Cloutier said. “It was a really good night.”
For the Bluejackets, foul trouble loomed large in the defeat as senior guard and leading scoring Kobe Karels was plagued with the issue before fouling out.
Missing Karels for large stretches of time really hampered the team, said junior guard John Troolin.
“Not having him out there was a big hit for us. Energy, scoring, defense, everything; he’s an all-around player for us,” Troolin said.
Early on the Bluejackets weathered the storm, despite losing Karels to three first-half fouls, as a Troolin drive to the rim and finish tied the game at 27-27 with 4:07 left in the first half.
The basket by Troolin was part of a 17-point opening half for the guard.
Princeton gained a bit of separation into the half, finishing the frame on an 11-5 burst for the 38-33 advantage as Drews answered Troolin’s big half with 16 points of his own.
Returning to action after halftime, with their full team on the court, Cambridge-Isanti sparked a 7-0 run to briefly take the lead before the Tigers clawed right back.
Princeton pushed on to score the next 13 points, capped by a Drews 3-pointer from the top of the arc, surging the Tigers ahead, 51-40, with 12:41 to go in the game.
“We gave up runs in the game and we didn’t counteract on the offensive end. I thought we could have been more patient,” Bluejackets coach Mike McDonald said.
Defensive and offensive refocusing at halftime loomed large during the run, said Keykal.
“Defensively, we switched nicely, that was our main focus at halftime, and offensively, we got paint touches.”
Cambridge-Isanti still hung around following the run, cutting the lead to 61-55 following an Elias Dee move to the tin as 7:01 sat on the clock.
However, Keykal and Drews proved to be too much down the stretch as the Tigers built their lead to double-digits before pulling out the 14-point victory.
Drews finished with the game-high 32 points along with five assists and five steals. Keykal added a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Cambridge-Isanti’s Troolin had 22 points to lead the Bluejackets, while Karels finished well shy of his season average with 11 points.
Princeton’s victory moved the Tigers into a tie at the top of the Mississippi 8 as both teams now own a 6-1 record.
Up next for the Tigers was a big one to Cloutier as Hermantown and coach Andy Fenske, former Tigers girls basketball coach, awaited for Princeton on Saturday, Jan. 28.
“That’s a big one. In Monticello with Dillon (Naumann) over there and Andy in Hermantown are the ones I like to personally circle,” said Cloutier as the two coaches and friends duked it out for bragging rights over the other.
Fenske’s squad came into the game at 12-2, ranked in the top-10 of Class AAA, while averaging over 80 points per game.
“It will be a fun Saturday afternoon game,” said Cloutier.
Princeton 82, Hermantown 70
For a half, it appeared like the Hermantown Hawks would be the only team having fun on the Jan. 28 game as the Hawks led by as many as 26 points in the first half while maintaining an 18-point advantage into halftime.
However, back for the second half, it became the Tigers’ turn to enjoy the game, outscoring Hermantown by 30 points to fight all the way back for the 12-point victory on the road.
Keykal and Drews again led for Princeton, combining for 57 points, 24 rebounds, 15 assists, eight steals and four blocks in the come-from-behind victory.
The Tigers, after giving up 47 first half points, allowed just 23 points to complete the comeback.
Princeton’s win was their third in a row as it now sits at 13-3 on the year.
Next in action, the Tigers played on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in a game versus Big Lake at home. The game was not completed in time for the Union-Times’ deadline.
Following the game versus the Hornets, Princeton then traveled to Chisago Lakes to battle with the Wildcats on Friday, Feb. 3. The game will tip at 7 p.m. at Chisago Lakes High School.
