Playing 20 days after their first match up, a 98-88 win for the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team, the Princeton Tigers were hungry to get revenge for the defeat in the Thursday, Jan. 26 rematch in Princeton.

Sports P BBB beats CI.jpg

Christian Williams and Cash Pettit defend a Cambridge-Isanti player during the 77-63 win on Jan. 26 for the Princeton boys basketball team.

In the second game, the Tigers were able to enact some revenge over the Bluejackets, pulling away for a 77-63 victory in a clash of the two top teams in the Mississippi 8.

Sports P BBB beats CI 2.jpg

Princeton’s Zach Andresen pushes the ball up the court while Kobe Karels of Cambridge-Isanti rides his hip in the second meeting of the season between the Tigers and Bluejackets.
Load comments