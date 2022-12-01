Hunting for its first victory of the season, the Princeton/Becker-Big Lake girls hockey co-op broke through in a big way versus Morris/Benson Area.

SPORTS BL girls hockey.jpg

Shelby Ulm made 16 saves for the shutout victory over Morris/Benson Area on Nov. 22. 

Propelled by four first period goals, the Tigers blanked the Storm by an 8-0 score on Nov. 22 at the Benson Civic Center. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak to open the year.

