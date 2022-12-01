Hunting for its first victory of the season, the Princeton/Becker-Big Lake girls hockey co-op broke through in a big way versus Morris/Benson Area.
Propelled by four first period goals, the Tigers blanked the Storm by an 8-0 score on Nov. 22 at the Benson Civic Center. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak to open the year.
Being able to go out from the opening whistle and dominate was positive to see, said coach Gage Chaffee.
“It was great for the kids…they’ve been on the other end of those lopsided losses. They went out, played a good game and worked together and it was fun to watch them have that excitement,” he said on the victory.
The match up pitted two young teams versus each other, with youth playing key roles for each team. As both the Tigers and Storm trotted out younger talent, getting off to a strong start was instrumental for either team, said Chaffee.
“It makes such a big difference,” he said. “When these young kids go out and get a goal under their belt, you can see their legs pick up and moods go up. Everything gets up on that high and it grows from there.”
PBBL seized that opportunity to grab momentum, netting that first goal and surging from there. Kaitlyn Stokke broke the ice with a goal, assisted on by Addison Chaffee and Madelyn Knaack, before moments later the Tigers struck again.
13 seconds after Stokke’s goal, Jenna Bumgarner lit the lamp for the 2-0 lead under five minutes into the game.
As the scoring calmed down for a 11-minute stretch, PBBL kept the pressure on with two more goals by Jadyn Ulm and Madysen Mogren for the 4-0 advantage to head into the first intermission.
With the game in hand, the Tigers maintained control of the puck, slowing their attack against the Storm. Three more goals in the second and one more in the third period brought the game to its finals of 8-0.
“Every line scored, sometimes with two goals and our defense got goals; it was a group effort,” said Chaffee. “It was good to get the girls some validation with the win for how hard they have worked.”
13 different Tigers added a point in the victory, with Stokke, Knaack, Bumgarner, Addison Chaffee, Jenna Frederick and Naiya Hanson all picking up two points to tie for the team lead.
Benefitting from the most from the strong control of the puck was senior goaltender Shelby Ulm.
Prior to the game, Ulm had he sights set on a perfect night, said Chaffee.
“I wanted some goals from her and she didn’t really want to say it, but she wanted a shutout.”
Turning away 16 of 16 shots, Ulm got her wish.
“That was fun for Shelby,” said Chaffee.
Now at 1-2, PBBL was back in action on Nov. 29, taking on Duluth in a contest that was not completed at the Union-Times’ deadline.
The Tigers next were set to finish the week with another trip north, heading to the Eveleth Hippodrome on Dec. 2 for a rematch against Rock Ridge. The Wolverines defeated the Tigers 8-1 on Nov. 12.
