2021-2022: Ending the season in the pool last year without a single bid to the state meet after the Section 3A Championships for the Tigers swim and diving team left a bad taste in the team’s mouth, said coach Lindsy Paurus.
“Last year was a bit disappointing,” she said.
While displeased with the ending, there were some positives to take from the year in the pool, said Paurus.
“I would have liked it to have been better but the underclassmen did step up and put forth the underneath work.”
Key returners: Princeton will be led by two standouts in the pool into the new year as Brennan Close and Pau Valdivieso look to take a big leap.
Coming on strong towards the end of the season last year, Paurus expects big things from Close.
“He’s put forth a lot of effort and he started to grow last year… I think he’s going to do really well,” she said, with Close handling the 100-yard breaststroke and aiding in some relays last season for the Tigers.
As for Valdivieso, Paurus believes it’s state or bust for the junior.
“I’m expecting he will make state in his individual events,” she said as Valdivieso will swim the butterfly, individual medley and relays as well for Princeton.
Other than that, freshman will play a big role for the Tigers.
“I’ve got a really good group of freshman. They have all been working really hard in the offseason and it is already showing in practice,” said Paurus.
Matthew Fouquette, Nolan Kraker, Nolan Crooker and Steven Schneider are names to watch for this season.
On the diving side, Ty Herman and Raymond Geving both are back for the Tigers as the duo will be counted upon in the event.
What to watch for: For the Tigers, there’s just one goal on the team’s mind.
“We’re going for the those state times,” said Paurus. “We didn’t make it last year, the first time we haven’t had anyone there in the quite a few years and for the last few years, we’ve only had a few individuals. We haven’t had a relay since 2018.
