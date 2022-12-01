Head coach: Lindsy Paurus

2021-2022: Ending the season in the pool last year without a single bid to the state meet after the Section 3A Championships for the Tigers swim and diving team left a bad taste in the team’s mouth, said coach Lindsy Paurus.

The Princeton swim and diving team comes into the new year with a goal to send multiple athletes to state. 
