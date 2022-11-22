Closing the season with it first bid to state in program history, the Princeton boys soccer team enjoyed some of the accolades that come with the strong season, naming four to the Mississippi 8 All-Conference team.

Sports P Soccer awards.jpg

Princeton’s Preston Senne was awarded with Mississippi 8 All-Conference honors after a strong season on the pitch for the Tigers. 

Seniors Timmy Donnay, Reese Strube, Graham Peterson and Preston Senne were all selected to the conference honor due to their standout years on the pitch.

