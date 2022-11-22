Closing the season with it first bid to state in program history, the Princeton boys soccer team enjoyed some of the accolades that come with the strong season, naming four to the Mississippi 8 All-Conference team.
Seniors Timmy Donnay, Reese Strube, Graham Peterson and Preston Senne were all selected to the conference honor due to their standout years on the pitch.
“It is great to have so many players recognized for their efforts within the conference. Our team had a strong showing within the conference and throughout the season,” said Tigers coach Jason Senne.
Donnay, a forward for the Tigers, earned the accolade in large part due to his contributions offensively.
Compiling 14 goals and four assists on the year, Donnay led the team in goals and total points.
Just behind Donnay in offensive production was Peterson. The fellow forward in Peterson, who missed eight of the 20 possible games for Princeton due to injury, still managed to rack up nine goals and three assists to be second on the team in points.
Joining the other two forward had two defensemen in Preston Senne and Strube as other all-conference winners. With the duo spearheading the effort, the Princeton defense allowed just over a goal a game while sealing seven shutouts for the team. Senne’s stout defense also gave the senior a spot on the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA State Boy Soccer All-State Team. Senne also was tied for third in points on the team with 10 (three goals, seven assists).
The four led the Tigers to a 4-2-1 record in conference play, placing them fourth, while Princeton knocked off three more Mississippi 8 foes on the way to a Section 6AA Championship.
Four more Tigers in Payton Dokken, Ben Kelzer, Kaden Mai and Levi Senne came close to the honor but just missed out as they earned Mississippi 8 All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
Dokken had six goals and three assists, scoring the only goal in program history during the state tournament in his senior season for the offense. Kelzer, Senne and Mai all aided defensively.
Kelzer, goalkeeper for the season, made 94 saves for a percentage of .797 on the way to 12 wins for the Tigers, while Senne and Mai helped in the protection of Kelzer.
